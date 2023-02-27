Submit Release
YEAs in Moldova: 60 years of the Elysee Treaty celebration

On the 23rd of January 15 YEAs from Moldova were invited to Europe Cafe for the 60 years of the Elysée Treaty celebration event which was jointly organised by the French and the German Ambassadors to the Republic of Moldova. After the introductory remarks from the Ambassadors, the YEAs had the chance to offer questions and discuss the importance of the Treaty for Europe.

The main purpose of the event was to increase the understanding of European history and values among the Moldovan youth and Informing about the activity of EU member states in Moldova.

As a result, highlights from the event were shared through an Instagram takeover that had a total reach of 2900+ and YEAs personal pages.

