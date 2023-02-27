Submit Release
Georgia: Proposed draft law on ‘transparency of foreign influence’ raises serious concerns, says EU

A draft law on “transparency of foreign influence” recently proposed in the Georgian parliament raises serious concerns, according to a press release from the European External Action Service. 

“Creating and maintaining an enabling environment for civil society organisations and ensuring media freedom is at the core of democracy. It is also key to the EU accession process and part of the 12 priorities, notably priority 7 on media freedom and priority 10 on the involvement of civil society,” says the press release. 

The European Union reminds that it supports Georgia in its reform efforts, responding to the country’s own aspirations for continued development and EU membership, as enshrined in Georgia’s Constitution. In this regard, the draft law’s adoption would be inconsistent with these aspirations and with EU norms and values.

The EU encourages political leaders in Georgia to adopt and implement reforms that are in line with the stated objective of joining the European Union, as supported by a large majority of Georgia’s citizens.

