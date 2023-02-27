European Union Advisory Mission to Ukraine to open additional field office in Dnipro

The European Union Advisory Mission to Ukraine is working to establish a permanent hub for the Mission in Dnipro. This was stated in a press release issued by the Mission to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The new hub is being set up to complement the field offices in Odessa and Lviv, which re-established operations last year despite the ongoing aggression. This will further our support to the Mission’s Ukrainian partners in the liberated areas, says the Mission.

“In the past year, we have been adapting our mandate to contribute more, faster and with increased flexibility to meet the needs of our partners in Ukraine’s civilian security sector.

We are applying new dynamics to the way we work, in the areas we work, and with whom we work,” says the press release.

The EUAM also says that it is in the process of further adapting its mandate to strengthen its support in the fields of the fight against International Crimes, National and State Security and Border Management.

