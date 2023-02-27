GEICO Renews Support of NSCS Members Through DEI-Focused Scholarship Program

GEICO to fund 12 different DEI-focused scholarships exclusively for members of The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS), impacting and improving the lives of 35 student members from diverse backgrounds.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Society of Collegiate Scholars(NSCS) and GEICO announced today the renewal of a diversity, equity, and inclusion-focused scholarship program available exclusively to NSCS members to assist students in achieving their higher education goals. Through this program, GEICO is proud to offer 12 different scholarships that will help 35 NSCS members pay for their education.

GEICO is an industry leader in community investment. Whether it is feeding those in need, providing resources to students at Title I schools or amplifying its associates' efforts with local nonprofits, GEICO is committed to campaigns and partnerships that engage communities in need and provide significant impact.

The NSCS/GEICO scholarships include:

NSCS Scholarship for Minority Students in STEM

NSCS First in the Family (first generation college student) Scholarship

NSCS Scholarship for Business Students with Disabilities

NSCS Scholarship for Military Veterans in STEM

NSCS Scholarship for Women in Business

NSCS Scholarship for Women in an MBA Program

NSCS Scholarship for LGBTQ Students in Business

NSCS Certificate Program Scholarships

NSCS HBCU Student of the Year – Changemaker Award

NSCS Latinx Student of the Year – Changemaker Award

NSCS AAPI Student of the Year – Changemaker Award

NSCS Students with Disabilities – Changemaker Award

"We are incredibly proud to renew and expand our scholarship program with NSCS," said LaDonna Bond, GEICO's Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. "At GEICO, we believe strongly in intentional inclusion and are deeply committed to making a lasting impact on the communities where our associates and customers live and serve through cultural, social, and civic engagement. These scholarships are an opportunity for us to support students from diverse backgrounds as they pursue their education."

"We are very excited about GEICO's increased commitment to NSCS members through their scholarship program," said Stephen Loflin, Founder of NSCS. "Last year, NSCS and GEICO were able to support 15 students which was amazing. This year, GEICO has almost doubled their funding and will now be supporting 35 NSCS members from diverse backgrounds. In addition to the financial support, the recognition that comes with being selected as a GEICO scholarship recipient or GEICO Changemaker reinforces the academic and personal success our members have achieved, and we can't thank GEICO enough for their support."

In 2020, NSCS launched the Scholar Initiative to combat the rising cost of higher education for students. With a diverse membership, the goal was to increase opportunities for minority and marginalized communities. In 2021, NSCS was pleased to continue the partnership with GEICO to offer diversity-focused scholarships. Through these GEICO-sponsored scholarships, NSCS has been able to make an impact and support NSCS members who are first-generation students, minority students in STEM, HBCU and Latino/a/x students. This past year, NSCS expanded those opportunities to include new awards focused on Women in Business, the AAPI community and LGBTQ+ members. In total, 15 students were awarded $60,000 in scholarships!

The 2022 Scholarship Recipients were:

NSCS First in the Family Spring Award

Anastasia Duenas , Northern Virginia Community College

, Madison Valdez , Weber State University

, Soleil Kennerly , Prince George's Community College

NSCS Scholarships for Minority Students in STEM

Alexis Martin , Florida State University

, Anya Ramsamooj , University of California, Irvine

, Jimiah Campbell, The University of Mississippi

NSCS Scholarships for Women in Business

Bailey Sims , Butler University

, Madison Slater , Florida State University

, Yasmin Yubran, George Mason University

NSCS Scholarships for LGBTQ Students in Business

Melanie Davis , University of Maryland Global Campus

, Global Campus Mercedes Leismeister , Iowa State University

, Sara Quesinberry , University of North Carolina at Greensboro

NSCS HBCU Student of the Year: Changemaker Award

Yahmir Mohammed, Jackson State University

NSCS Latinx Student of the Year: Changemaker Award

Sidney Martin , Hillsborough Community College

NSCS AAPI Student of the Year: Changemaker Award

Kaylie Chong , University of California, Irvine

For more information, visit http://www.nscs.org.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL SOCIETY OF COLLEGIATE SCHOLARS (NSCS)

The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS) is an honors organization that recognizes and elevates high-achieving first- and-second year student. With its three pillars of scholarship, leadership and service, NSCS is proud to provide career and graduate school connections, leadership and service opportunities and gives out more than $500,000 dollars annually in scholarships (often with multiple recipients per award), awards and chapter funds. NSCS has nearly 300 chapters nationwide and nearly two million lifetime members globally. NSCS is a 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit, certified member of the Association of College Honor Societies, member of the National Collegiate Honors Council, American Association of Community Colleges, and 100 percent FERPA compliant, per an independent review by AACRAO.

ABOUT GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company) was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

