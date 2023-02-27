TeamVue: a New SaaS Platform for Assessing Talent & Building High-Performing Teams and Driving Business Success

Work Together Better with Opusuna

TeamVue Powered by Opusuna, anounces the launch of its SaaS platform a Moneyball approach to talent assessment and to building high-performing teams.

Opusuna to a company could be the same as IOS to your iPhone. It is an operating system that helps companies put the right people in the right seats on the bus” — Brit Blacklidge, CEO Blacklidge

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Boca Raton-based company, Opusuna, has launched a new SaaS platform, TeamVue, to transform how teams are built and led. The bias-free Opusuna assessment powers the SaaS platform, enabling leaders and recruiters to objectively identify exceptional talent, develop, and lead high-performing diverse teams.

TeamVue offers a dashboard and database that organize current and prospective team members' Opusuna data and reports, display team and individual Opusuna analytics, and house team and individual effectiveness scores related to the job and team.

TeamVue ranks internal and external job applicants and teams according to their unique abilities, teamwork role preferences, and collaboration skills. The customizable platform can include limitless information, such as KPIs, training materials, job descriptions for each position on a team, budget information, salary information for team members, a list of new or open job positions, and team target diagrams to identify gaps.

Another differential indicator of TeamVue is its customized coaching for teams and self-development action items for individuals, based on the Opusuna assessment. With TeamVue, stakeholders can analyze team dynamics, access individuals' unique abilities, and make informed decisions, leading to better individual and team performance.

According to Marci Schnapp, CEO and founder of Opusuna, "I've seen firsthand the power of Opusuna's assessments in transforming team dynamics and improving organizational performance." She says, "TeamVue is a game-changer for leaders, recruiters, and stakeholders looking to build successful and effective teams."

Opusuna's assessment is practical for all industries and levels of an organization. TeamVue aggregates Opusuna's proprietary role ratio to produce qualitative and quantitative organizational performance metrics. With easy access to team chemistry dynamics and other high-value proprietary information, TeamVue makes it easy for users to predict and personalize teamwork.

Opusuna

Marci Schnapp, CEO

754.707.2155

marci@opusuna.io

opusuna.io

Opusuna Raving Fan - Customer Testimonial