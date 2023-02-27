Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 369,495 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) and Encourages Long-Term MRTX Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX on behalf of the company's long-term investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Mirati has issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts to its investors, thereby violating the securities laws and causing harm to the company's shareholders.

Mirati shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/mirati-therapeutics/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 229 – 0750
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) and Encourages Long-Term MRTX Investors to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more