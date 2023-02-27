Global Autonomous Drone Market Size/Share Worth USD 56.5 Billion by 2030, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis

Chicago, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets N Research has recently released expansive research on Global Autonomous Drone Market with 220+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, and Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market's continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client's needs to extract tangible results. This market research report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today's rapidly changing business environment.

As per the report titled "Autonomous drone Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Range of Flight (Less than 10km, 10km-20km, 20-km-30km and More than 30km), By Payload (Less than 300 lbs, 300-400 lbs and 400-500 lbs), By Drone Type (Consumer / Civil, Commercial and Military), By End-Use Industry (Agriculture & Forestry, Delivery & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Construction & Mining, Oil & Gas, Security & Law Enforcement, Recreational Activity and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030" observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 15.5 billion and USD 56.5 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.30% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample PDF of Autonomous Drone Market Research Report: https://marketsnresearch.com/sample/1645

Autonomous Drone Market Analysis:

During the forecast period, there will be a rise in the use of autonomous drones for a range of security and commercial operations, as well as a demand for drones that can operate for longer periods with less downtime. There will also be an increase in the use of wireless power transfer in contemporary technological devices, as well as in efforts to increase drone efficiency by extending the battery life. Increased demand for autonomous drones to monitor infrastructure in both developed and developing nations and for drones that can recharge themselves without cables or human assistance are further reasons boosting the market's expansion.

Recent Developments:

July 2021: In a press statement, Percepto said that it had been chosen as one of the six vendors to serve on the ARC, or Aviation Rulemaking Committee, which will oversee the FAA's new UAS beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) regulations. This committee's work will be significant as the globe steadily moves closer to a time of autonomous, secure, and frequent BVLOS missions.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 20.30 % 2030 Value Projection 56.5 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 15.5 billion Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Range of Flight, By Payload, By Drone Type, By End-Use Industry and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

DJI

Parrot

Yuneec

3D Robotics Inc.

Go Pro

Holy Stone

Autel Robotics

Sense Fly Kesper Drone

Hexagon

Delair

Aerovironment Inc.

Lockheed Martin Cooperation

Autel Robotics

Sense Fly

Kesper Drone

Hexagon

Delair

Aerovironment Inc.

Insrael Aerospace Industry Ltd.,

Microdrones GmbH

In Cooperation With Near Earth Autonomy, The U.S. Army Tested Using Drones And Autonomous Technology

In January 2022, the United States Army tested drones and autonomous technologies for delivering medical supplies on the battlefield in cooperation with Near Earth Autonomy. The L3Harris FVR-90 hybrid unmanned aerial vehicle was used to parachute from higher altitudes or drop medical supply pods at low altitudes.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the autonomous drone market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in February 2022, the Norfolk Police Constabulary in the U.K. requested Plymouth Rock Technologies (PRT) supply XV-H fixed-wing VTOL unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for BVLOS operations. The purchase was made as part of project assistance by the U.K. National Police Air Service (NPAS), which currently offers air support to 46 police forces.

Enquiry For Buying @ https://marketsnresearch.com/buying-request/1645

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

MNR research methodology

Driving Factors:

Commercial Drone Applications Can Boost Sales of Autonomous Drone

The use of drones to gather sizeable amounts of data required for the intended strategic decisions has been reported across numerous industries. It has turned out to be the market with the fastest growth rate due to its wide range of uses in the commercial sector, including the building, mining, oil & gas, and agricultural sectors. The commercial use of mapping, observation, surveying and inspection studies is widely used. Therefore, the construction sector is projected to offer a sizeable opportunity for market expansion.

Rising Defense & Military Spending to Drive Autonomous Drone Market Growth

It is projected that the military sector will continue to dominate the market for the forecast duration. The military employs autonomous UAV drones for various tasks, such as air combat and I.S. applications. Governments, businesses, and other organizations are attempting to integrate current drones with cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence. In addition to the existing autonomous drone models on the market, both businesses are investing in developing additional drone models.

Restraining Factors:

High Cost of Modern Systems and Advanced Electronics to Restrain Market Growth

Autonomous drones come with sophisticated avionics, propulsion, and flight management systems, as well as contemporary sensors and payloads. Depending on the operations' seriousness, these factors are linked to complex software and high-end hardware systems. Due to diverse applications that also change the overall cost of products, the army, air force, and navy each have a unique product portfolio for the deployment of military drones. These elements raise the overall cost of military drones in any country. Future growth is predicted to be constrained by the enormous costs of the product and upkeep.

Challenging Factors:

Issues With Autonomous Drone Security And Safety Are Limiting Market Growth

For militaries, the safety of autonomous drones during combat operations is of utmost importance. They run independently or remotely. In both situations, it is possible to hack autonomous drone flight control systems and take over the drones' operations. For instance, a Texas University team seized control of a UAV in July 2012 using GPS spoofing devices that cost just USD $1,000, interfering with the UAV's operations and causing it to deviate from its intended trajectory. Additionally, the U.S. wishes to prevent events like the 2011 Iranian capture and eventual reverse engineering of the highly classified Lockheed Martin RQ-170.

To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Autonomous Drone Market Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/report/1645/global-autonomous-drone-market

Global Autonomous Drone Market Segmentations:

Global Autonomous Drone Market By Range of Flight:

Less than 10km

10km-20km

20-km-30km

More than 30km





Global Autonomous Drone Market By Payload:

Less than 300 lbs

300-400 lbs

400-500 lbs

Global Autonomous Drone Market By Drone Type:

Consumer / Civil

Commercial

Military

Global Autonomous Drone Market By End-Use Industry:

Agriculture & Forestry

Delivery & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Construction & Mining

Oil & Gas

Security & Law Enforcement

Recreational Activity

Others

Global Autonomous Drone Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the autonomous drone market over the forecast period due to significant investments in advancing existing unmanned systems by integrating Al. This is due to the robust growth of the UAV environment in the United States for the commercial and military sectors. The American Department of Defense combines engineering and artificial intelligence to automate UAV swarms. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific autonomous drone market is anticipated to grow significantly due to the rising demand for autonomous drone systems for modern warfare for tactical and strategic uses in the next years.





Further Report Findings:

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global autonomous drone market share in the coming years because more people are using this technology.

Many manufacturers of autonomous wireless drone charging infrastructure are also present, and awareness of charging pads and advanced drone management robots is rising.

In the Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by increased technological development and government spending.

Access Full Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/checkout/1645/1ecda5z5e4

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Autonomous Drone market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Autonomous Drone market forward?

What are the Autonomous Drone Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Autonomous Drone Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Autonomous Drone market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Range of Flight, By Payload, By Drone Type, By End-Use Industry and By Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Preface

Chapter 2: Report Summary

Chapter 3: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Global Autonomous Drone Market, By Range of Flight Segment Analysis

Chapter 5: Global Autonomous Drone Market, By Payload Segment Analysis

Chapter 6: Global Autonomous Drone Market, By Drone Type Segment Analysis

Chapter 7: Global Autonomous Drone Market, By End-Use Industry Segment Analysis

Chapter 8: Autonomous Drone Market – Regional Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Chapter 9: Autonomous Drone Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11: Company Profiles

Chapter 12: Research Methodology

Chapter 13: Questionnaire

Chapter 14: Related Reports

Customize this Report @ https://marketsnresearch.com/customization-request/1645

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Autonomous Drone market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 20.30%.

Through primary research, it was established that the Autonomous Drone market was valued at around USD 15.5 billion in 2022.

The Autonomous Drone market is segmented based on product: less than 10km, 10 km-20 km, 20 km-30 km and more than 30 km. The less than 10km category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is Commercial Drone Applications Can Boost Sales of Autonomous Drone

The "North America" region will lead the global Autonomous Drone market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Spectacular Deals:

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Markets N Research Reports:

Global Kubernetes Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cloud-based and On-premise), By Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Telecom and IT, Internet and Others), Residential and Industrial), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030

Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Pulse Flow and Continuous Flow), By Indication (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Sleep Apnea and Others), By End-Use (Homecare, Travel, Hospital and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Endothelin Receptor Antagonists, SGC Stimulators, PDE-5 Inhibitors, Prostacyclin & Prostacyclin Analogs and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous/Subcutaneous and Others), By Type (Innovative and Generics), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030

Global Youth Sports Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Football, Volleyball and Other Sports), By Application (Sports Video, Match and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030

Global Animation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offerings (Software, Services), By Product Type (2D Animation, 3D Animation, Motion graphics, Stop Motion and Other), By Industry (Direct, Education, Media and Entertainment, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030

About Markets N Research

When it comes to investing and money matters, you need the leading market research consultancy firm to help you make the right decisions during the toughest business questions and decisions. Markets N Research is the leading research company offering both tactical and strategic support to all our customers. Customer satisfaction is our goal and that is why, we have a team of skilled and experienced specialist with the ability to do data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions to ensure that our clients make informed decisions when coming to investing in the market.

Markets N Research team is comprised of well skilled and equipped personnel ready to concur any upcoming challenges in the market sector for both individual people and organization around the world. We know time is money, and therefore we ensure we solve your problem within the shortest time possible to prevent delays or missing any opportunities. We use globally accepted techniques with a little innovation from our staff in solving all your market research related challenges.

Contact Us:

Markets N Research

US: +1-773-649-1529

Email:- sales@marketsnresearch.com

Website: https://marketsnresearch.com/

Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/markets-n-research

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsnr