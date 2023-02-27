Purpose Healing Center Announces Launch of Residential Treatment Services in Phoenix

Purpose Healing Center also recently announced their medical detox program, giving clients a setting in which to get clean with the constant supervision of medical professionals to make withdrawal as safe and comfortable as possible.

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of the January grand opening of its new facility in the Phoenix area, Purpose Healing Center recently unveiled its range of residential treatment services. Offered in a fully equipped, beautiful treatment center in Scottsdale, just Northeast of downtown Phoenix, Purpose Healing Center is providing people struggling with addiction to drugs and alcohol with a safe, comfortable place to get clean and undergo evidence-based treatment programs.

The new facility includes all the amenities a resident could need during their stay in treatment, including spacious bedrooms, a living area that opens to an open-air patio, a full kitchen and dining room with an entertainment area, and more.

The team at Purpose Healing Center demonstrates that it has its clients' needs in mind, but it's about more than just a luxurious stay at a five-star treatment center. Purpose Healing Center also offers a range of services aimed at giving residents with substance use disorders (SUDs) like drug and alcohol addiction all of the services they need to get clean. This ranges from individual evidence-based therapies like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to involvement in community-based groups, family therapy, medication management and more — even specialized treatment paths like dual diagnosis, aimed at supporting the unique needs of residents in recovery from a mental health condition at the same time as their addiction.

Research in addiction medicine advises any group that offers treatment that the most effective course of therapy for anyone with one or more SUDs involves the complete continuum of care — starting with medical detox and moving into residential treatment.

The continuum also includes residential inpatient treatment and continues with partial hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs. Purpose Healing Center proudly offers services that run the gamut of addiction treatment best practices in its beautiful Scottsdale treatment center.

In Arizona and across the United States, addiction continues to be an issue that damages individuals, families, and entire communities. With the establishment of new services aimed at providing the best possible care to those in need, Purpose Healing Center is demonstrating a commitment to helping alleviate this pervasive public health issue.

