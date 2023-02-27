IBN's NetworkNewsWire Engaged as the Official NewsWire of the WEB3 Toronto Summit

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce that NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) has been engaged by DX3 Events (“DX3”), a premier conference production house in North America that specializes in everything retail, digital marketing and tech, as the official newswire for the WEB3 Toronto Summit .



DX3’s decade-long history of fostering connections and event production at the intersection of retail, marketing and tech uniquely positions the organization to drive web3 education and develop concrete case studies exploring practical applications. Dedicated to NFTs, blockchain applications and metaverse partners, the upcoming summit will be held in-person at the Toronto Congress Centre on March 1-2, 2023.

As the event’s official newswire, NNW will combine traditional wire-grade dissemination and article syndication to generate greater interest across target markets. As the corporate communications firm for the summit, IBN will leverage its array of digital solutions to heighten recognition and further the outreach of invited speakers, sponsors and the overall event through an array of extensive online channels and multi-brand social media capabilities. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners as well as 50+ IBN brands that collectively amplify reach to an audience of 2+ million.

“Building on DX3’s unique experience in North America, the WEB3 Toronto Summit will offer attendees unique insights into the latest technological developments. We always enjoy working together with the team and are excited to participate at the upcoming event,” said Jonathan Keim, IBN’s communications director. “We are leveraging our digital infrastructure to reach millions of online readers through thousands of downstream publishers.”

“We are excited to continue working with IBN. As leaders in digital communications, we are confident that our speakers, presenting companies and the broader ecosystem will benefit from IBN’s involvement,” said Hifazat ‘Faz’ Ahmad, President of DX3. “With the rising importance of Web 3.0, and the need for businesses to rapidly adapt to the changing environment, I encourage all interested parties to join us and help strengthen this community.”

