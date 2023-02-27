Ambassador Fick’s Travel to Barcelona, Spain and Brussels, Belgium

From February 28 to March 1, Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP) Nathaniel C. Fick will travel to Barcelona, Spain for consultations with government and industry leaders at GSMA’s Mobile World Congress 2023.

Ambassador Fick and a delegation from various U.S. government agencies will meet with global counterparts to discuss cooperation on connectivity, secure information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, and spectrum management and related ICT policy priorities. He will also meet with senior executives of multinational ICT companies. Ambassador Fick will be joined by Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, Assistant Secretary of Commerce and NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson, CDP Deputy Assistant Secretary Steve Lang, and CDP Senior Advisor Anna Gomez who is leading U.S. preparations for the International Telecommunication Union World Radiocommunication Conference.

On March 2-3, Ambassador Fick will travel to Brussels, Belgium for consultations with the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. He will meet with representatives from European Commission organs including but not limited to the European External Action Service and the Directorate General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology to exchange views on cyber and digital priorities. Ambassador Fick will also participate in an event hosted by Sweden in their role as President of the Council of the EU on strengthening transatlantic relations in cyber and digital affairs. On March 3, Ambassador Fick will meet with NATO Permanent Representatives to discuss U.S. cyber assistance and support.