Under Secretary Zeya’s Travel to Amman, Jordan and Muscat, Oman

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Amman, Jordan and Muscat, Oman February 25-March 2, 2023.

Under Secretary Zeya will travel to Amman, Jordan from February 25-28, where she will meet with a range of government, civil society, and humanitarian leaders to reinforce the strategic U.S.-Jordan relationship.  She will highlight the more than $2.2 billion U.S. support to Jordan for hosting refugees, countering narcotics, and the importance of respecting freedom of expression.  While there she will discuss the human impact of conflict in the region and U.S. and Jordanian efforts to provide relief to victims of the earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye.  The Under Secretary’s meetings will underscore the U.S. commitment to the strategic and indispensable U.S.-Jordan relationship.

Under Secretary Zeya will travel to Muscat from February 28-March 2.  She will meet with senior Omani government officials to deepen the bilateral partnership on global issues, including humanitarian support and countering trafficking in persons.

