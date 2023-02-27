The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit Stephanie Boateng’s “The Sweet Shoppe” from March 3-31

Wilmington, Del. (February 25, 2023) – The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery presents 2022 DDOA Individual Artist Fellow Stephanie Boateng’s exhibition, “The Sweet Shoppe”, running March 3-31, 2023. Guests are invited to attend a Meet-the-Artist Reception on Friday, March 3 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Stephanie Boateng is a 24-year-old Delaware based three-dimensional portrait artist. Boateng’s work features black women created to be an experience of happiness, love, and beauty. Boateng’s subjects feature wide smiles as the artist wants the paintings to fill the viewers with contagious joy.

Boateng is inspired by Black artists, stylists, photographers, and influencers, especially by Alyssa Silos, whose social media following and flourishing world-wide art career led Boateng to begin her business and venture into the 3-D portraits that garnered her Fellowship. The addition of flowers, rhinestones, papier mache, sweets made from , and myriad other objects allows Boateng’s vivid, smiling, and sometimes larger-than-life portraits to move off the canvas.

“The 3-D elements in my work are so important because I want the artwork to truly speak to the viewer and allow them to interact with it in a very personal way.” But making actual objects cohesive with a painted canvas creates challenges. “As my paintings get bigger, I know the 3D pieces are going to get more difficult, but I’m excited for all of the new milestones.”

Her work is grounded in a deep passion for connecting with people. Boateng is especially delighted when her paintings are appreciated on an emotional level and people are enlivened by the contagious joy they see. That’s the purpose of her art. “I am always so grateful to be able to share a smile with others. Many people don’t understand just how powerful it is. Sharing a smile could brighten up someone’s day or even someone’s life.”

Boateng dreams of owning her own studio, and teaching others how to use art to improve their daily lives through art therapy. She also wants to promote mental health awareness in black women.

The Mezzanine Gallery, open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is located on the second floor of the Carvel State Office Building, 820 N. French Street, Wilmington.

Image: “Sienna”. Mixed Media on Canvas. 60″x84″. 2022.

Image: “Mocha”. Mixed Media on Canvas. 48″x72″. 2022.

