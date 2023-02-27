North America OTR Tire Market Size 2022-2027 | Business Growth, Industry Report and Forecast
The North America OTR tire market reached a volume of 405.0 thousand units in 2021. The market is expected to reach 580.7 thousand units by 2027, CAGR of 6.5%SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “North America OTR Tire Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the North America OTR tire market reached a volume of 405.0 thousand units in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 580.7 thousand units by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027.
Off-the-road (OTR) tires are deeply-treaded tires specifically designed to provide excellent traction over uneven surfaces such as rock, mud, loose dirt, or gravel. They are typically fitted on various vehicles, including cranes, wheel loaders, telescopic handlers, tractors, military trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and specialized purpose vehicles. They offer excellent handling, high tread life, superior durability, improved vehicular performance, optimum stability, and reduced contact patch area. As a result, OTR tires find extensive applications in the construction, mining, recreation, and agriculture sectors across North America.
Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-otr-tire-market/requestsample
North America OTR Tire Market Trends and Drivers:
The North America OTR market is primarily driven by the rising development of numerous infrastructural projects such as housing facilities, industrial complexes, and road and railway networks. Moreover, heavy investments in the upgradation of commercial structures, including bridges, highways, dams, and power supply grids, across various terrains are positively influencing the market growth.
Additionally, the increasing deployment of heavy-duty construction equipment, such as forklifts, cranes, and bulldozers, for enhancing worker safety has augmented the product demand. Furthermore, the surging adoption of integrated farm machinery for various labor-intensive tasks in the agriculture sector is contributing to market growth.
Other factors, including rising construction activities, the emergence of advanced product variants, and rapid expansion in the mining industry, are also anticipated to create a positive market outlook.
Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.
Checkout Now : https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=5076&method=7
North America OTR Tire Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
OTR Tire Companies :
Bridgestone Corporation, CMA, LLC, Continental AG, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Titan International, Inc., Michelin, Nokian Tyres plc, The Yokohama Rubber Co, Ltd., Toyo Tire Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Triangle Tyre Co., Ltd, and Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, demand, tire size, tire type, vehicle type and distribution channel.
Breakup by Demand:
• Original Equipment Market
• Replacement Market
Breakup by Tire Size:
• Top Tire Sizes in 24’’-30’’
• Top Tire Sizes in 31’’-35’’
• Top Tire Sizes in 36’’-39’’
• Top Tire Sizes in 40’’-50’’
• Top Tire Sizes in 51’’-55’’
• Top Tire Sizes in 56’’-63’’
Breakup by Tire Type:
• Radial Tire
• Bias Tire
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
• Mining Vehicles
• Construction & Industrial Vehicles
• Agricultural Vehicles
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Offline
• Online
Breakup by Country:
• United States
• Canada
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5076&flag=C
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Other Reports :
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/artificial-turf-industry-is-expected-to-reach-us-4-779-7-million-by-2028-growth-rate-cagr-of-5-65-
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/radiology-information-system-market-is-expected-to-reach-us-1-518-million-by-2028-industry-growth-rate-cagr-of-7-1-
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/at-cagr-15-4-enterprise-key-management-market-size-us-5-5-billion-by-2028-industry-analysis-report
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/bathroom-cabinets-market-size-to-reach-us-1-070-7-million-by-2028-cagr-of-5-21-
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/precision-ball-screw-market-size-worth-us-2-0-billion-by-2028-globally-at-5-1-cagr
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/uganda-spirits-market-report-2023-2028-featuring-key-players-africa-spirits-limited-distell-leading-distillers-u-ltd-leading-group-of-companies-lgoc-others
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us:
IMARC Services Private Limited.
134 N 4th St.
Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Anand Ranjan
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here