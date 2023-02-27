Global Camping And Caravanning Market Is Expected to Generate $87.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

The increasing spending of a governmental organization to boost the travel & tourism industry serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global camping and caravanning market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global camping and caravanning market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global camping and caravanning market garnered $42.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $87.7 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download free Sample Copy of report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32337

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $42.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $87.7 billion CAGR 7.7% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments covered Type of Camper, Destination Type, Age, Consumer Orientation, and Region. Drivers Growing awareness of eco-camping to practice environment-friendly camping activities The young generation inclining towards exploring adventure and wildlife tourism The rising number of tourists owing to rising disposable income Opportunities The increasing spending of a governmental organization to boost the travel & tourism industry Restraints The involvement of non-governmental bodies (NGO) that restrict tourists to campsites

Covid-19 Scenario:



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global camping and caravanning market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary travel restrictions and hit the global economy hard.

However, with increase in disposable income and expansion of tourism industry, the demand for camping and caravanning is likely to increase in the post-pandemic.



The research provides detailed segmentation of the global camping and caravanning market based on Type of Camper, Destination Type, Age, Consumer Orientation, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.



Procure Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d1de7fdabb318efd03d7481cc5e23d3d

Based on type of camper, the RV camping segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global camping and caravanning market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.



Based on destination type, the privately owned campgrounds segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-thirds of the global camping and caravanning market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Based on consumer orientation, the adult male segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global camping and caravanning market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the kids segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.



Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global camping and caravanning market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.



Leading market players of the global camping and caravanning market analyzed in the research include Discovery Parks Private Limited, European Camping Group, Kampgrounds Of America, Inc., Parkdean Holidays Limited, Equity Lifestyle Properties, Sun Communities, Bourne Leisure, The Camping and Caravanning Club, Drayton Manor, La Bella Vista, Altmark.de.



Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32337

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global camping and caravanning market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:

• Camping Tent Market is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2031

• Glamping Market is projected to reach $7.11 billion by 2031

• Travel Duffle Bags Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2031

• Travel Irons Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2031

• Mountaineer Travel Jacket Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.





We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free):+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK:+44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong:+852-301-84916 India (Pune):+91-20-66346060 Fax:+1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/consumer-goods Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com