Anthropologist Wade Davis to Join Dimensions Algonquin Highlands for the opening of ASCEND + Retreat

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimensions, a Canadian company offering retreat experiences for personal growth, well-being, and creative exploration, has announced that Wade Davis, world-renowned cultural anthropologist, ethnobotanist, author and photographer, will join Clinical Director, Donald Currie as a special guest for the launch of Dimensions’ ASCEND Plus Retreat. This also marks the official opening of Dimensions Algonquin Highlands to the public on May 18, 2023.

Davis, a Professor of Anthropology at the University of British Columbia and former Explorer-in-Residence at the National Geographic Society, is considered one of the great revolutionaries of anthropology and biology. In an intimate group setting, Davis will educate Dimensions guests on plant medicine and ancient wisdom, while exploring the elegant synergy of cannabis and cacao terpenes.

The all-inclusive, four-night retreat featuring Davis will run from Thursday, May 18, 2023 through Monday, May 22, 2023. During the retreat guests will join Davis, Currie, and a team of leading registered psychotherapists, massage therapists, and other therapeutic wellness experts to learn and explore a new paradigm for well-being. Unique to this inaugural retreat, Davis will host a discussion around his work as a plant explorer, and address why ancient wisdom and ethnobotany should be at the forefront of our wellness pursuits today. Additional activities featuring Davis include guided nature therapy and an interpretive forest walk.

“I’ve spent my entire career researching how historical and cultural practices combine with natural surroundings to transform our understanding of ourselves and the ecosystems in which we live,” said Wade Davis. “Dimensions’ has created a program that honors the wisdom of indigenous peoples while allowing guests to explore and learn about the power of plant medicine in pursuit of their own physical and spiritual well-being.”

“We are honored to have Wade Davis, one of the brightest minds in cultural anthropology today, join us for the ASCEND Plus retreat,” said Donald Currie, Clinical Director at Dimensions. “The depth and breadth of Mr. Davis’ work is uniquely aligned with Dimensions’ values in helping others become the best version of themselves through the mindful exploration of plant medicine and ancient wisdom.”

The ASCEND Plus retreat also features luxury accommodations, amenities, and activities such as a psychedelic cannabis plant medicine ceremony, daily guided biofeedback, breathwork, yoga, qigong, Thai massage, reiki, mindfulness-based nature walks, flotation therapy, cold exposure therapy and seasonal activities.

DETAILS

Included in the four-night all-inclusive retreat are private luxury accommodations, all programmed activities, and organic meals prepared daily to suit all dietary needs by Dimensions Algonquin Highlands Executive Chef Miriam Echeverria. All retreat participation is based on prior assessment.

Dimensions Algonquin Highlands was designed by internationally renowned creative studio and hospitality design experts DesignAgency to provide guests with luxurious and discrete accommodations, informed by a modern sensibility and connections to surrounding natural beauty. Algonquin Highlands can be reached from Toronto, Ontario in under three hours by car, and one hour by helicopter, or private air to the nearby Stanhope Municipal Airport (CND4). Bookings and additional information are available on the dimensions website or reservations@dimensionsretreats.com.

About Dimensions

Dimensions focuses on restorative well-being and transformational growth by combining neuroscientific research with Plant Ceremony, therapeutic healing modalities, and luxurious hospitality. Dimensions Algonquin Highlands is the first in a growing collection of international retreats in spectacular, natural settings.

