Revolutionizing Safety: New Research Report Reveals Explosive Growth to US$1.9 Bn in Smart Helmet Industry - By PMI

Smart Helmet Market, By Type (Half-Face, Full-Face, Hard-Hat), By Component (Camera, Navigation, Communication, and Others), By End-Users (Healthcare, Industrial, Construction, Consumer, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Helmet is protective headgear used by riders to provide safety, which makes them safer than before. In smart helmets, technology such as a single-board microcontroller (Arduino) with various sensors for detecting motorcyclist’s heartbeats and alcohol is used. Smart helmets have evolved into an intelligent and dependable wearable device that contributes to the safety of drivers and construction workers by detecting accidents immediately and supporting rescue requests in emergency situations.

Rising awareness about safe driving among people has become a major factor in smart helmet market growth. Advanced features of smart helmet such as accident identification, alcohol detection, fall detection, location tracking, and a high level of safety are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In February 2020, Lumos has launched new Smart Helmet “Lumos Matrix” at Apple stores worldwide. Newly launched “Lumos Matrix” has around 1,000 lumens of lighting which make riders visible everywhere they go with use of helmet’s responsive turn signals that indicate direction by button press.

In May 2016, BRG Sports and 360fly has announced brand new smart line of helmets in Las Vegas of 2016 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). New product line includes, Bell Moto 9Flex with 360fly, Bell Star with 360fly, Giro Edit with 360fly and Bell Super 2R with 360fly for sports helmet.

Analyst View:

People wanted to see more discipline and safe driving, which resulted in the purchase of more effective smart helmets that provided them with a high level of safety. Rising incidents of accidents, technological advancement, and adoption of smart wearable devices are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the use of lightweight materials and parts in the development of smart helmets is highly recommended in order to reduce the weight of the helmet and make it more comfortable for the user, which is expected to boost the growth of the smart helmet market in future.

Key Market Insights from the report

Smart Helmet Market accounted for US$ 434.9 Million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 1926.0 Million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.1%. The Smart Helmet Market is segmented based on Type, Component, End-Users, and Region.

Based on Type, Smart Helmet Market is segmented into Half-Face, Full-Face, Hard-Hat.

Based on Component, Smart Helmet Market is segmented into Camera, Navigation, Communication, and Others.

Based on End-Users, Smart Helmet Market is segmented into Healthcare, Industrial, Construction, Consumer, and Others.

By Region, the Smart Helmet Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Smart Helmet Market:

Major Companies in Smart Helmet Industry

Forcite Helmet System Pty. Ltd. Daqri LLC. Nand Logic Corp. LIVALL Tech Co. Ltd. Sena Technologies Inc. Fusar Technologies Inc. 360fly Inc. Lifebeam Technologies Ltd. JARVISH Inc. Lumos Helmet World

Scope of the Report:

Smart Helmet Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Half-Face Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Full-Face Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Hard-Hat Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Smart Helmet Market, By Component, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Camera Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Navigation Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Communication Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Smart Helmet Market, By End-Users, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Healthcare Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Industrial Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Construction Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Consumer Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



Prominent Pointers answered in the smart helmet market research report:

Market size and growth: The report may provide an overview of the smart helmet market size, growth rate, and future projections. Market segmentation: The report may segment the market by product type, application, and geography to provide a detailed analysis of each segment. Competitive landscape: The report may analyze the competitive landscape of the smart helmet market, including key players, market share, and competitive strategies. Market trends and drivers: The report may identify and analyze the key market trends and drivers that are shaping the growth of the smart helmet market. Barriers to entry: The report may analyze the barriers to entry in the smart helmet market, including regulatory requirements, technology challenges, and competitive pressures. Customer insights: The report may provide insights into customer preferences and buying behavior, including factors that influence purchasing decisions. Value chain analysis: The report may analyze the value chain of the smart helmet market, including suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. Future outlook: The report may provide a future outlook for the smart helmet market, including potential growth opportunities and challenges.

