Loopio Announces the Addition of Neetu Toor as First General Counsel

Neetu Toor's appointment comes as Loopio enters its next stage of growth

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loopio, the leading response management software company, announced today that it has named Neetu Toor as its first General Counsel, effective February 27, 2023. Toor joins Loopio on the heels of a milestone year for the company, expanding its customer base to over 1,400 world-leading organizations.

Most recently serving as Senior Director of Legal Services and acting Data Privacy Officer at Caseware International Inc., Toor brings 10 years of senior legal experience to the company, specializing in providing counsel and leadership to high-growth private technology companies. She offers a stellar track record of advising management on matters including corporate and commercial transitions, litigation, corporate governance, and regulatory and compliance.

"Neetu is an incredibly talented attorney, and her proven experience providing counsel to fast-growing companies makes her a great addition to the Loopio team," says Stephanie Ratza, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Loopio. "Her strategic thinking and progressive legal leadership will be instrumental to driving results for the company as we scale the business and build on the strong foundation that's been established."

In this role, Toor will lead and help scale the company's legal function and provide legal counsel across all matters related to Loopio's business, ethics and compliance, data privacy governance, and enterprise risk management.

"I am excited and honored to join the Loopio team as its first General Counsel," says Toor. "The company's employee-first culture and the opportunity to play a part in the next stage of growth was an incredibly appealing combination, and I look forward to building on its strong momentum into 2023 and beyond."

The company has significantly bolstered its leadership team since 2020, with the addition of Greg Elliott as Vice President (VP) of Customer Experience, Rick Smolen as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales, Ratza as CFO, Bobbi Alexandrova as SVP of Software Development, and the promotion of Justin Peimani to VP of Strategic Partnerships.

About Loopio

Loopio's response management platform helps companies streamline their response process for RFPs, DDQs, Security Questionnaires, and any sales request that comes their way. Currently serving over 1,400 companies globally at world-leading organizations, Loopio enables sales and proposal teams to respond faster, improve response accuracy, and win more business.

Founded in 2014, Loopio is one of Canada's fastest-growing technology scale-ups. It has been listed as one of the fastest-growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ list for four consecutive years, and it has consistently been named one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers. In 2021, Loopio raised a $200M strategic investment from Sumeru Equity Partners to fuel its next stage of growth.

To learn more about Loopio, visit loopio.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

