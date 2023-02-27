Fluent, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 15, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced today that it will report its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022, after the close of the U.S. financial markets on March 15, 2023.



The Company will host a conference call on March 15, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET to review its quarterly and full-year results and provide a business update.

The conference call can be accessed by phone after registering online at Fluent Conference Call or via audio at Audio Registration . The call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Fluent website on the Investor Relations Page . Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.

Following the completion of the earnings call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to participate. To listen to the telephone replay, please connect via this link . The replay will be available for one year, via the Investor Relations Page on the Fluent website.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leader in customer acquisition, leveraging its direct response expertise to drive engagement and power discovery for leading brands. Backed by proprietary data science, Fluent connects audiences of data-rich consumers to targeted offers, allowing them to find new opportunities, content, ​and products that enhance their lives. Established in 2010, ​and headquartered in New York City, Fluent's team of experts have invested over $1B in media across its digital media portfolio to build a global audience available through 500+ DSPs, DMPs, online publishers, and programmatic platforms. For more information, visit http://www.fluentco.com/ ​

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

(212) 785-0431

InvestorRelations@fluentco.com