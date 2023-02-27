Great American Cookies Continues to Spread Sweetness Across U.S. with Latest Arizona Opening

/EIN News/ -- Original Cookie Cake Franchise Lands in Glendale

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise, announces it has officially landed in Arizona. Situated in Glendale’s Tanger Outlets, the all-new location has the perfect mix of Cookies Cakes, fresh-baked cookies, and brownies to fuel and satisfy shoppers’ cravings.

“Over the last several months, we have opened over 35 Great American Cookies locations around the world,” said Jenn Johnston, President of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “We are incredibly proud of this growth, which speaks to our brand continuing to stand the test of time, with both new innovations and classics like our Original Cookie Cake. We are thrilled to make our debut in Glendale, serving as the go-to spot for all things sweet.”

Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its chocolate chip cookie recipe dating back to 1977. For guests craving more, they can enjoy a deliciously rich brownie, or a Double Doozie™, made with delectable icing sandwiched between their favorite cookies.

The Glendale Great American Cookies is located at 6800 N 95th Ave, Unit 760, Glendale, AZ 85305 and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast-casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 370 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509