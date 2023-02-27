A Comprehensive Study of the Ceramic Tiles Market Projected to Reach $633.5 billion by 2030

Ceramic tiles are in great demand in home replacement and new construction.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ceramic tiles market size was valued at $343.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $633.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. Ceramic tile is one of the most preferred flooring options in the architecture and construction business across the world. These are manufactured from feldspar, bentonite, kaolin, sand, and glass as basic ingredients. Ceramic tiles offer reduction in household allergens, and are environment friendly, easy to clean, very low maintenance, economical, and are scratch resistant, moisture resistant, and dust free.

The global ceramic tiles market is fuelled by the expansion of the building industry. Furthermore, growth in the usage of ceramic tiles as an alternate for other goods in residential applications, including as marble, paints, and glass, is projected to boost ceramic tile demand in the near future. Stringent restrictions governing the emissions of exhaust gases during the production of these tiles, on the other hand, are likely to limit market development. As a result, the adoption of environment-friendly manufacturing methods is projected to provide profitable possibilities for market participants.

However, numerous manufacturers in the worldwide ceramic tiles market had to halt their business production, due to lockdown imposed in countries such as China, U.S., India, and others due to the coronavirus issue. This disruption has a direct impact on the sales of ceramic tiles. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of coronavirus vaccines are projected to lead to the reopening of ceramic tile firms. Ceramic tiles are in great demand in applications such as home replacement and new construction. The introduction of new environment-friendly industrial techniques is predicted in the near future due to the existence of strict laws in developed countries.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the ceramic tiles market report include Ceramica Saloni, China Ceramics, Crossville Inc., Kajaria Ceramics, Lamsoa Group, Mohawk Industries, R.A.K. Ceramics, Siam Cement Group, Ceramica Carmelo Fior, STN Ceramica

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging ceramic tiles market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on type, glazed segment has dominated the ceramic tiles market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

• By application, the floor tiles has registered highest revenue in 2020.

• Asia-Pacific region is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the ceramic tiles market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand

competitive outlook of the ceramic tiles industry.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

• In-depth ceramic tiles analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

