Intraoral Scanners Market Size to Surpass US$ 625.9 Million by 2028, Globally, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8%
The global intraoral scanners market size reached US$ 387.9 Million in 2022. It is projected to reach US$ 625.9 Million by 2028, CAGR of 7.8% during 2023-2028. The latest research study "Intraoral Scanners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" by IMARC Group, finds that the global intraoral scanners market size reached US$ 387.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 625.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during 2023-2028.
Intraoral scanners are digital devices typically used in dentistry to obtain direct optical impressions. These devices usually include a handheld camera wand, a computer, and software. Intraoral scanners are commonly utilized to scan teeth arches and prepare teeth and capture images of implant scan bodies. They offer numerous advantages, including accuracy, versatility, ease of use, and time efficiency. They also cause minimal discomfort and eliminate the need for traditional impressions or stone models of teeth. As a result of these benefits, intraoral scanners are widely used in hospitals and dental clinics.
Intraoral Scanners Market Trends and Drivers:
The global intraoral scanners market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of oral diseases, especially among young children. Moreover, numerous technological advancements in the field of oral and dental medicine and the widespread integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with intraoral scanners are positively influencing market growth.
Additionally, the increasing number of dental clinics and diagnostic centers worldwide, along with ongoing improvements in healthcare infrastructure, has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, key players are investing heavily in developing lightweight intraoral scanner devices, which is contributing to market growth.
Other factors, including ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, the rising geriatric population that is more susceptible to developing oral problems, and rapid urbanization, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
Global Intraoral Scanners Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Intraoral Scanners Companies:
3M Company, 3Shape A/S, Align Technology Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Scan, Densys3D Ltd., Dentsply Sirona, Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Medit Corp., Midmark Corporation, Planmeca Oy and Straumann AG.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, brand, type of modality and end user.
Breakup by Brand:
• Cadent iTero
• 3M ESPE Lava COS
• CEREC
• E4D
• TRIOS
• CS
• Others
Breakup by Type of Modality:
• Standalone
• Portable
• Others
Breakup by End User:
• Hospitals
• Dental Clinics
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
