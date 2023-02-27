Durable and Stylish Vitrified Tiles Market Increasing Demands will Reach $757.0 billion by 2030

The rise in demand for tiles with higher textural appeal, durability, and ease of installation is driving the vitrified tiles market.

The global vitrified tiles market size was valued at $448.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $757.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. The global vitrified tiles market has been gradually increasing, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future. The fast expansion of the construction sector, which includes strong demand for luxury flooring and wall tiles as one of the main growth factors, is driving the vitrified tiles market. Vitrified tiles offer attractive flooring, easy to clean, low maintenance, economical, and are scratch and stain resistant, moisture resistant, and dust free.

Vitrified tiles can be used as an alternative to marble and granite floors. They are used as outdoor floors since they are water and stain resistant. Tiles are manufactured from clay, quarts, feldspar, and silica and they are made by a hydraulic press, which produces tile with a smooth and attractive surface. The increased demand for residential and non-residential constructions has had a significant impact on the market for vitrified tiles, which are used in the floors and walls of the buildings. Vitrified tiles are a popular alternative to marble and granite for flooring. As a result, growing wages as a result of economic development, as well as increasing population and urbanization, have increased demand for construction in a variety of locales.

Vitrified tiles are widely installed in new residential construction owing to its finish surface and apparel look. The vitrified tiles market is expected to rise owing to an increase in demand for moisture and dust-resistant characteristics in both residential and commercial applications. In addition, key players are focusing on manufacturing latest and attractive vitrified tiles for such application. For instance, in February 2021, Metropolis, a new porcelain stoneware tile series by Casalgrande Padana, was launched. Metropolis comes in eight distinct colors: almond, graphite, grey, mud, sand, silver, and white as well as in a variety of sizes.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the vitrified tiles market report include ABK Group, Altaeco S.p.A, Aparna Enterprises Ltd, Asian Granito India Limited, Casalgrande Padana spa, Ceramica Del Conca spa, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Lamosa Group, Mohawk Industries, Inc., and SCG Ceramics.

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging vitrified tiles market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on type, glazed vitrified tiles segment dominated the vitrified tiles market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

• By application, the floor tiles registered highest revenue in 2020.

• Non-residential sector is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the vitrified tiles market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand

competitive outlook of the vitrified tiles industry.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

