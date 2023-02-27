Aerodyne Group Enters into a Strategic Alliance with Aiviewgroup of Italy; Opening Access to European Market





Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (27 February 2023): Aerodyne Group (“Aerodyne”), the world’s leading drone solutions provider, announced today, it has entered the Italian market through a strategic investment in Aiviewgroup, the top drone service provider in Italy, based in Rome.

By joining forces, Aiviewgroup and Aerodyne can harness synergies from both their respective areas of expertise and technologies, and bring it to a wider global audience. The Italian commercial drone software and services market alone is projected to grow to USD595 million in 2026, making this partnership a strategic move for Aerodyne's global expansion and technological advancement.

Aiviewgroup brings a wealth of expertise in drone solutions, with a track record of servicing high-profile clients in Italy, especially in infrastructure inspection. This makes them an ideal partner for Aerodyne, enabling the company to leverage Aiviewgroup’s advanced expertise in infrastructure inspection and market access to expand its capabilities and global reach.

"We're thrilled to welcome Aiviewgroup to Aerodyne. Through this partnership Aiviewgroup will be able to capitalise on the Aerodyne’s deep and proven track record in drone and data technology for nested drone systems and advanced mobility to expand into new markets, including remote autonomous drone-based solutions, and AI-powered analytics which offer better value and scope of services to their customers" said Kamarul A Muhamed,

Founder and Group CEO of Aerodyne. He added, “This partnership marks Aerodyne's twenty-first global M&A.”“Partnering with Aerodyne is an exciting opportunity for Aiviewgroup and our management team will continue to drive the company’s growth,” said Stefano Gennenzi, Aiviewgroup ‘s CEO. “We are eager to combine our expertise and local market access with Aerodyne’s global presence and enviable track record of success.

Joining our deep expertise in artificial intelligence and industrial knowledge, we can enhance our drone-based solutions and expand our technology offerings to new markets. We believe that the synergies between our companies will enable us to deliver even more value to our customers, and develop the most innovative and effective solutions for their needs," declared Nicola Marietti, Aiviewgroup’s General Manager.

About Aerodyne

GroupAerodyne Group is a DT3 (Drone Tech, Data Tech, and Digital Transformation) drone-based enterprise solutions provider, and a pioneer in the use of artificial intelligence as an enabling technology for large-scale data operations, analytics, and process optimisation.

Aerodyne employs over 1,000 drone professionals who operate on an unprecedented level in the UAS services sector, having managed more than 560,000 infrastructure assets with 458,058 flight operations and surveyed over 380,000 km of power infrastructure more than 40 countries globally. Aerodyne is ranked #1 in the world by Drone Industry Insights (DII) in its ‘Drone Service Provider Ranking 2021 and 2022’; was named Frost & Sullivan’s ‘Asia Pacific UAV Services Company of 2019’; and is a recipient of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) Malaysia’s ‘Industry Excellence Platinum Award 2022’.

For more information, visit https://www.aerodyne.group/

About Aiviewgroup

Aiviewgroup is the Italian leader in unmanned technology operations that combine safety and efficiency. With an experience of more than 10.000 inspections on major infrastructures, it is one of the most relevant drone service providers worldwide.Aiviewgroup has a significant order portfolio with enterprise customers with multi-year contracts for end to end solution services, from drone operations to data analysis and certified reporting, which also includes training, fleet management and consultancy.

Aiviewgroup, with an average annual revenue growth of 27.82% over the last three years is among the EU companies with the greatest economic expansion, according to the German Institute of Quality (ITQF).

