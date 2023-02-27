Submit Release
RE: Your message to DPS.VSPMedia awaits moderator approval

You have the right media list…looks like YOU aren't on the list….

 

*Doorman opens rope to let in other people that were behind you, without even checking the list, while you point and your mouth is agape*

 

Doorman, "sorry bud, they're on the list."

 

Upon further review…I don't know who you sent yours to, what I have in my records is this one:

 

dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov

 

I think this is the real email.  It's kind of like how 912 is the real 911, but don't tell anyone.  (Simpsons reference for the future FOIA request)

 

 

 

Sgt. Ryan Wood

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

Office Line – 802-722-4658

 

From: Thompson, Justin <Justin.Thompson@vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, February 27, 2023 7:26 AM
To: Wood, Ryan <Ryan.Wood@vermont.gov>
Subject: Fwd: Your message to DPS.VSPMedia awaits moderator approval

 

Sgt;

Do I have the wrong media address?  

 

﻿EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

Your mail to 'DPS.VSPMedia' with the subject

   Westminster barracks / Leaving scene of crash

Is being held until the list moderator can review it for approval.

The reason it is being held:

   Post by non-member to a members-only list

Either the message will get posted to the list, or you will receive
notification of the moderator's decision.  If you would like to cancel
this posting, please visit the following URL:

   https://list.vermont.gov/mailman/confirm/dps.vspmedia/910a56923294f1ecc18151ef5192356b0b09fbca

