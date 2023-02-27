RE: Your message to DPS.VSPMedia awaits moderator approval
You have the right media list…looks like YOU aren't on the list….
*Doorman opens rope to let in other people that were behind you, without even checking the list, while you point and your mouth is agape*
Doorman, "sorry bud, they're on the list."
Upon further review…I don't know who you sent yours to, what I have in my records is this one:
I think this is the real email. It's kind of like how 912 is the real 911, but don't tell anyone. (Simpsons reference for the future FOIA request)
Sgt. Ryan Wood
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600
Office Line – 802-722-4658
From: Thompson, Justin <Justin.Thompson@vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, February 27, 2023 7:26 AM
To: Wood, Ryan <Ryan.Wood@vermont.gov>
Subject: Fwd: Your message to DPS.VSPMedia awaits moderator approval
Sgt;
Do I have the wrong media address?
