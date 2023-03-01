FITGMR and Esports Africa Tournament Partner to Advance Esports Player and Coaching Development in Ghana
This partnership brings world-class esports training & coaching to Ghana, and aspiring players access to the latest technology, training modules & curriculum.
We are proud to partner with FITGMR to bring the latest esports training and coaching to Ghana...we believe that it has the potential to transform lives and communities in Africa.”GHANA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FITGMR, the leading esports performance and player development company, has announced a partnership with Esports Africa Tournament to support and advance a sustainable and successful player and coaching development program in Ghana. This program will embed the principles of healthy gaming and utilize FITGMR's curriculum, training modules, and technologies, including the FITGMR App, the first app designed to meet the mental and physical demands of gamers and esports athletes.
— Jeffter Kobby Donkoh, Co-Founder of Esports Africa Tournament
Esports has become a global phenomenon, with millions of players and spectators around the world. Esports offers positive educational, career, and social-emotional learning outcomes, making it an ideal platform for young people in Ghana to develop valuable lifelong skills while enjoying their passion for gaming.
The partnership between FITGMR and Esports Africa Tournament will bring world-class esports training and coaching to Ghana, providing aspiring players with access to the latest technology, training modules, and curriculum. The program will focus on healthy gaming practices, including physical wellness, mental health, and responsible use of technology.
"We are thrilled to partner with Esports Africa Tournament to bring our expertise in esports performance and player development to Ghana," said Kristin Anderson, Co-Founder and CEO of FITGMR. "We believe that esports can provide young people with valuable skills and experiences that will help them succeed in all aspects of life. We are excited to work with Esports Africa Tournament to create a sustainable and successful esports development program in Ghana."
Esports Africa Tournament is a leading esports organization in Africa, with a focus on developing esports talent across the continent. The partnership with FITGMR will help to advance this mission by providing Ghanaian players and coaches with access to cutting-edge esports training and development programs.
"We are proud to partner with FITGMR to bring the latest esports training and coaching to Ghana," said Jeffter Kobby Donkoh, Co-Founder of Esports Africa Tournament. "Esports is an exciting and rapidly growing industry, and we believe that it has the potential to transform lives and communities in Africa. We look forward to working with FITGMR to develop a sustainable and successful esports program in Ghana."
About FITGMR
Born out of Cloud9, one of the world’s most successful esports organizations, FITGMR is a performance and esports player development organization. FITGMR developed the first app specifically designed to meet the mental and physical demands of gamers and esports athletes and offers a science-based curriculum for secondary and post secondary educators and coaches to support healthy gaming education and practice. FITGMR’s Training Grounds is a premier comprehensive training experience that includes esport-specific in-game training, competitive league play, coaching, and community engagement. Training Grounds has furnished more players to the professional/semi-professional scene as coaches, players, and in esports careers than any other training organization.
About Esports Africa Tournament
Esports Africa Tournament is a leading esports organization in Africa, focused on developing esports talent across the continent. Esports Africa Tournament organizes competitive esports events, provides coaching and training to aspiring esports players, and works to raise awareness of the positive benefits of esports.
