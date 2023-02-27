Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market to Generate $27.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

The surge in the adoption of smart technology for vehicle safety and improved convenience, and product development to cater to changes in demand patterns are expected to drive the growth of the vehicle anti-theft system market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global vehicle anti-theft system market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vehicle anti-theft system market was valued at $14,256.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $27,423.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth a and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $14.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $27.4 billion CAGR 7.0% No. of Pages in Report 255 Segments Covered product type, technology, sales channel, vehicle type, and region Drivers Adoption of smart technology for vehicle safety and improved convenience



Product development to cater to changing demand pattern



Rise number of vehicle thefts and vandalism incidents Opportunities Agreements and contracts with automotive OEMs for long-term business opportunities



Growth in developing nations



Increase in demand for luxury vehicles Restraints High cost of the anti-theft systems



Decrease in production and sale of automotive



Breach of personal information



Unavailability of raw materials

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, owing to the implementation of global lockdown which resulted to hamper the end-use industry.

Changes in the production and sales activities of the automotive industry are expected to influence the overall demand in the near future which, in turn, hampered the growth of the overall market.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced a shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

The vehicle anti-theft system market has a high scope of growth opportunities in the future due to factors such as high demand for vehicles equipped with safety features, and many auto companies also altered their car-making approach embracing industry 4.0 for efficiency and better manufacturing resilience.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global vehicle anti-theft system market based on product type, technology, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the alarm segment held the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 31% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the biometric capture device segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on technology, the remote frequency identification device segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 37% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the global positioning system segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales channel, the OEM segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 78% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 70% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the global commercial vehicles segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than 30% of the global vehicle anti-theft system market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global vehicle anti-theft system market analyzed in the research include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Valeo S.A., Denso Corporation, Stoneridge Inc., Aptiv plc., Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG, Marquardt Group.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global vehicle anti-theft system market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

