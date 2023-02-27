Global Family Floater Health Insurance Market Is Expected to Reach $105.1 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Rise in demand for health insurance and growing awareness about the importance of having health insurance coverage drive the growth of the global family floater health insurance market. By plan type, the immediate family plan segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global family floater health insurance market was estimated at $ 38.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $105.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/47859

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $38.6 Billion Market Size in 2031 $105.1 Billion CAGR 10.9% No. of Pages in Report 348 Segments Covered Coverage, Plan Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in demand for health insurance Growing awareness about the importance of having health insurance coverage Restraints Frauds that are committed at different points in a transaction by applicants, policyholders, third-party claimants, and professionals providing services to claimants Surge in the acts of misrepresenting facts on insurance applications Opportunities Improvements in technology in the insurance industry

Covid-19 scenario-

During the pandemic, there was an increase in demand for health insurance as people became more aware of the need to protect themselves and their loved ones financially in cases of illness.

Moreover, the pandemic gave way to a surge in telemedicine and virtual consultations, which led to a rise in the number of health insurance policies sold.

Buy This Report (380 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ http://bit.ly/3IXzx2X





The global family floater health insurance market is analyzed across coverage, plan type, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By coverage, the in-patient hospitalization segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global family floater health insurance market revenue. The pre and post hospitalization cost segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.8% throughout the forecast period. The day care treatments segment is also assessed through the report.

By plan type, the immediate family plan segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global family floater health insurance market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The extended family plan segment, however, would display the fastest CAGR of 13.5% throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the agents and brokers segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than half of the global family floater health insurance market revenue. The insurance companies segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The banks segment is also analyzed through the study.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global family floater health insurance market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include North America, Europe and LAMEA.





The key market players analyzed in the global family floater health insurance market report include Aetna Inc., Aviva, Care Health Insurance, Cigna, eHealthinsurance Services, Inc., Now Health International, Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd., IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company Limited, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, and HDFC ERGO. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the family floater health insurance market forecast from 2022 to 2031 to identify the prevailing family floater health insurance market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the family floater health insurance market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global family floater health insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ family-floater-health-insurance-market/purchase-options

Family Floater Health Insurance Market Key Segments:

Coverage

In-Patient Hospitalization

Pre and Post Hospitalization Cost

Day Care Treatments

Others

Plan Type

Immediate Family Plan

Extended Family Plan

Distribution Channel

Insurance Companies

Banks

Agents and Brokers

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Health Insurance Market by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Brokers/Agents, Banks, and Others), Insurance Type (Diseases Insurance and Medical Insurance), Coverage (Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs), Point of Service (POS), Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), and Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)), End User Type (Group and Individuals), and Age Group (Senior Citizens, Adult, and Minors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



Group Health Insurance Market By Plan Type (Fully Insured Plan, Mixed-insured Plan, Self-insured Plan), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)), By Distribution Channel (Agents, Direct Sale, Banks, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Liability Insurance Market by Coverage Type (General Liability Insurance, Professional Liability Insurance, Insurance for Directors and Officers), by Enterprise Size (Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises, Small Enterprises), by Application (Commercial, Personal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Dental Insurance Market by Coverage (Dental Preferred Provider Organizations (DPPO), Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO), Dental Indemnity Plans, and Others), Procedure Type (Major, Basic, and Preventive), Demographics (Senior Citizens, Adults, and Minors), and End User (Individuals and Corporates): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Insurance Analytics Market By Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Application (Claims Management, Risk Management, Customer Management, Sales & Marketing, and Others), End User (Insurance Companies, Government Agencies, and Third-party Administrators, Brokers & Consultancies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com