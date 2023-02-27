Herborium® Group Inc. To Join Global B2B Wholesale Platform with 600,000 Retailers

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- . Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), www.Herborium.com , www.acnease.com a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of proprietary all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) and interactive, advanced content platform targeting dermatological and other health and wellness concerns, announced today that is joining Faire B2B Wholesale Marketplace to expend its domestic and internal market access and further grow its brands.

Faire Marketplace spreads over three continents (North America, Europe and Australia) with 450,000 retailers in USA and Canada, 150,000 in UK and Europe and recently added Australian marketplace. Launched in 2017, today Faire is home to 85,000 brands. Some of the innovative features of Faire are virtual global and local fairs and other digital promotional events, and streamlined and cost-effective domestic and global shipping managed by the company.

Herborium Group is very excited by the access to vast B2B markets provided by Faire and by prospects of further growing its revenues in 2023 and beyond. We also believe that with expected expansion of our product line, the cost effective and innovative promotional and distribution infrastructure offered by Faire Marketplace will allow Herborium to maintain the desired margins, and continue proactively localize and penetrate the best target markets for our products despite of economic downturn

Joining Faire Marketplace is a part of Herborium Group commitment to increase shareholders value through harnessing the growing use of technology and expending into global market for natural healthcare products that is expected to reach USD166 Billion in 2023, and is projected to grow to USD 347.5 Billion by 2029

About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc. is a botanical therapeutics® company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company’s business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce.

For more information, please visit www.herborium.com , www.acnease.com , www.acnease.fr , and www.acnease.eu

