Global Elastomeric Infusion Pump Market - Forecasts to 2028
The key players in the global elastomeric infusion pump market include Ambu A/s, Avanos Medical Inc., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Werfenlife SA (LeVenton SAU), Nipro Corporation, Woo Young Medical Co., Epic Medical Pte Ltd, Daiken Medical Co. Ltd, and Smiths Medical Inc. among others.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Elastomeric Infusion Pump Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2028.
The major factors driving the growth of the global elastomeric infusion pump market are the increasing number of orthopedic procedures and surgeries, rising demand for small disposable ambulatory elastomeric infusion pumps, technological advancements to launch novel elastomeric infusion pumps, and rising prevalence of cancer cases and chronic diseases.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Elastomeric Infusion Pump Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the end-user outlook, ambulatory surgical centers are expected to be the largest segment in the global elastomeric infusion pump market from 2023 to 2028.
- As per the application, the pain management segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global elastomeric infusion pump market from 2023 to 2028.
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market.
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028].
- Ambu A/s, Avanos Medical Inc., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Werfenlife SA (LeVenton SAU), Nipro Corporation, Woo Young Medical Co., Epic Medical Pte Ltd, Daiken Medical Co. Ltd, and Smiths Medical Inc. among others are some of the key players in the global elastomeric infusion pump market.
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-elastomeric-infusion-pumps-market
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Continuous Rate Elastomeric Pumps
- Variable Rate Elastomeric Pumps
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Pain Management
- Chemotherapy
- Chelation Therapy
- Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com