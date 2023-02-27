Power Slap Live Finale Will Stream Exclusively on Rumble

Rumble to enter live sports distribution with Power Slap 1, a global exclusive premier event

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform ( NASDAQ: RUM ) today announced that Power Slap 1: Darius the Destroyer vs. Wolverine, the live finale of the flagship series Power Slap: Road to the Title, will be streamed exclusively on Rumble. The live finale event is a global stream, available to all fans worldwide for free, only on Rumble.



Power Slap 1 will take place Saturday, March 11, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Four champions will be crowned at the heavyweight, light heavyweight, middleweight and welterweight classes during the event. Power Slap 1 will be available via Rumble’s desktop and mobile web formats, as well as Rumble’s apps across mobile and TV, including Apple iOS, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and LG TV.

“Our partnership with Rumble has led to significant growth for Power Slap – we’re excited to put our first premier live event on the Rumble platform for access by millions of fans and users,” said Frank Lamicella, President of Power Slap.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the growth of Power Slap as we continue to invest in sports content,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “You will not want to miss Power Slap 1.”

Power Slap 1 will take place on March 11th

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com

ABOUT POWER SLAP

Power Slap is the world’s premier slap fighting promotion, regulated and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Power Slap was created in 2022 by Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian, in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship and Endeavor and produced by Pilgrim Media Group.

