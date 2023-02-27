Phunware Sets March 2023 Financial Events Schedule

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, is scheduled to participate at the following financial events during March 2023:



H.C. Wainwright Fireside Chat with Scott Buck

Participating on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Executive: CEO Russ Buyse

Webcast

35 th Annual Roth Conference

Fireside Chat with ROTH Senior Research Analyst, Darren Aftahi on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (one-on-one and small group meetings thereafter)

Executives: CEO Russ Buyse and CFO Matt Aune

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email PHUN@gatewayir.com.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:

Email: PRESS@phunware.com

Phone: (512) 693-4199