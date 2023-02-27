Submit Release
Aziyo Biologics to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO) (“Aziyo”), a company that develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference. The presentation will take place at the Boston Marriott Copley Place on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9:50 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting https://investors.aziyo.com/events-presentations or by clicking here. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Aziyo’s mission is to humanize medical devices to improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

Investors:
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
matt.steinberg@finnpartners.com

Media:
Courtney Guyer
Aziyo Biologics, Inc.
PR@aziyo.com


Primary Logo

