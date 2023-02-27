Bao Tran presents at Boston Global Forum 2-28-2023 Patent Attorney Bao Tran of PowerPatent PowerPatent Logo

Patent Attorney Bao Tran to Present at Boston Global Forum on AI developments such as chatGPT and the Law. Sign up at https://bostonglobalforum.org/

A robust regulation framework for ChatGPT and AI assistants ensures transparency and accountability in AI decision-making and addressing bias and ethical concerns in AI development and deployment.” — Bao Tran, Patent Attorney

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dialogues focus on developing a Framework for Regulation of AI bots (such as chatGPT) that can promote privacy, accountability, and responsible uses of AI technology. These events will provide a platform for meaningful discussion of critical issues at the intersection of AI and society, and help shape a future for AI technology that is safe, viable, and sustainable.

Ensuring ethical behavior: AI assistants and ChatGPT have the potential to influence people's behavior and shape the decisions they make. Therefore, it is essential to regulate their development and use to ensure that they act ethically and are aligned with society's values and norms.

A regulatory framework for AI assistants and ChatGPT is crucial for several reasons:

1. Protecting user privacy: AI assistants and ChatGPT collect and analyze vast amounts of data, which could be used to violate user privacy or personal information. Therefore, regulation is necessary to establish data collection, storage, and usage guidelines to protect user privacy.

2. Preventing bias: AI assistants and ChatGPT rely on algorithms that are trained on data sets. These algorithms could be biased and lead to unfair or discriminatory outcomes without regulation. Therefore, it is important to regulate their development to ensure that they are fair and unbiased.

3. Promoting transparency and accountability: AI assistants and ChatGPT are often perceived as "black boxes" because their decision-making processes are not visible or understandable. The regulation framework can promote transparency and accountability by requiring developers to explain how their AI systems work and how they make decisions.

The regulation framework is critical to ensure that AI assistants and ChatGPT are developed and used in a responsible, ethical, and fair manner that benefits society as a whole.

Agenda for the BGF HIGH LEVEL DIALOGUES ON REGULATION FRAMEWORK OF AI ASSISTANTS AND CHATGPT first Dialogue: February 28, 2023

8:30 AM - 8:35 AM: Welcome and Introduction by Governor Michael Dukakis, Co-founder and Chairman of the Boston Global Forum (BGF)

8:35 AM – 8:45 AM: About ChatGPT and AI Assistant, MIT professor Alex Pentland

8:45 AM – 9:00 AM: Keynote Speech by Vint Cerf, Father of the Internet

9:00 AM – 9:30 AM: Q&A

9:30 AM – 9:45 AM: The first version of Regulation Framework for AI Assistants and ChatGPT, MIT professor Nazli Choucri

9:45 AM – 11:00AM: Panel Discussion on the Regulation Framework for AI Assistants and ChatGPT

Moderator: Governor Michael Dukakis

Panelists:

Thomas Patterson, Harvard professor, BGF’s Board Member

Martha Minow, Harvard professor, former Dean of Harvard Law School

Zlatko Lagumdzija, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina

John Henry Clippinger, AI Activist

Ramu Damodaran, Co-Chair of UN100 Initiative

Bao Tran, Founder of PowerPatent, a generative AI legaltech company

11:00 PM – 11:05 PM: Closing Remarks by Nguyen Anh Tuan, CEO of the Boston Global Forum

