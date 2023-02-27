Windtree Announces Istaroxime Scientific Abstract Has Been Accepted at the 2023 Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics Conference

WARRINGTON, Pa., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. ("Windtree" or the "Company") WINT, a biotechnology company focused on advancing late-stage interventions for cardiovascular disorders, is targeting cardiogenic shock as a potential indication for its drug candidate, istaroxime.



The Company announced that its abstract entitled "Safety and Efficacy of Istaroxime 1.0 and 1.5 µg/kg/min for Patients with Pre Cardiogenic Shock" has been accepted for presentation at the Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics Conference (THT) being held on March 20-22, 2023 in Boston, MA.

The data are from the Company's SEISMiC Phase 2 study, an international, randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study that enrolled 60 patients with Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) Stage B early cardiogenic shock due to severe heart failure with SBP between 75-90 mmHg. Two target doses of istaroxime were studied compared to placebo. The primary endpoint was the difference in SBP area under the curve over six hours after initiating the infusion. As previously reported, the study met its primary endpoint in SBP profile over six hours, with the pooled istaroxime treated group performing significantly better compared to the control group (p =0.017). The improvement persisted through the 24-hour SBP profile measurement, which was also statistically significant (p=0.025). More detailed analysis of the trial data by dose will be presented at this meeting.

"Windtree is pleased to share this analysis of the istaroxime SEISMiC data at the THT Conference," said Dr. Steve Simonson, Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Windtree Therapeutics. "The positive Phase 2 SEISMiC study demonstrated the potential for istaroxime to simultaneously increase cardiac output and blood pressure. Additionally, renal function was preserved and there was no increase in cardiac arrhythmias by Holter monitoring. A drug with this unique profile would be a valuable therapeutic tool for the treatment of cardiogenic shock due to heart failure. The analysis by dose is extremely important data to advance istaroxime to the next clinical trials. We look forward to the presentation/discussion at the conference."

About Istaroxime

Istaroxime is a first-in-class dual mechanism therapy designed to improve both systolic and diastolic cardiac function. Istaroxime is a positive inotropic agent that increases myocardial contractility through inhibition of Na+/K+- ATPase with a complimentary mechanism that facilitates myocardial relaxation through activation of the SERCA2a calcium pump on the sarcoplasmic reticulum enhancing calcium reuptake from the cytoplasm. Data from multiple Phase 2 studies in patients with acute heart failure (AHF) demonstrate that istaroxime infused intravenously significantly improves cardiac function and blood pressure without increasing heart rate or rhythm disturbances.

About Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for cardiovascular disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new scientific and clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate, istaroxime, being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and for early cardiogenic shock. Windtree's heart failure platform includes follow-on oral pre-clinical SERCA2a activator assets as well. In pulmonary care, Windtree has focused on facilitating the transfer of the KL4 surfactant platform, to its licensee, Lee's Pharmaceutical (HK) Ltd. Included in Windtree's portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

Forward Looking Statements

