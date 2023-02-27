Submit Release
MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. EQIX, the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that its executives will attend two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Citi 2023 Global Property Conference on Monday, March 6. Charles Meyers, President and CEO, will present at 7:55 a.m. EST.

  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 7. Keith Taylor, CFO, will present at 5:05 p.m. EST.

The presentation will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

About Equinix
Equinix EQIX is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

 

