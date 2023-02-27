Bython Updates Corporate Identity and Promotes Key Contributors

Following a successful 2022, we feel we needed to better communicate & represent the evolution of our company as we strive to be "Always On" for our customers.

February 27, 2023

Bython, a growing demand generation provider, announced today that it has completed a new corporate identity. Following a successful 2022, we continue to serve our modern enterprise customers and agency partners as we provide demand generation solutions that foster meaningful connections, drive tangible results, and create a positive return. We feel we needed to better communicate and represent the evolution of our company as we strive to be "Always On" for our customers.

Our new corporate identity emphasizes our tag line that "we're always on it" across our organization to serve our customers and be a partner for their B2B marketing needs. The new corporate identity also includes our Byonic platform. Byonic includes innovative technologies allowing the delivery of proactive B2B services for demand generation encompassing data intelligence. These updates bring a cohesiveness across our company, our services, and Byonic platform. Our suite of highly personalized capabilities allows marketing, marketing operations, sales teams, and development teams to take control over demand generation outcomes across campaigns.

"As we continue to grow through new, modern customers and new senior leadership, we needed our corporate identity to reflect that growth" says Chris Leger, CEO. "Our new identity exemplifies our goal to foster meaningful connections that in turn drive tangible results for our customers."

In addition, we have promoted key contributors in Bython.. These individuals have played a key role in the growth and success of the company.

Tom Buckley has been promoted to VP of Strategic Accounts to focus on key enterprise clients and agencies, concentrating on new client acquisition . Tom will be involved in critical strategic and tactical decisions for the continued success of Bython. He will work in cooperation with all team leads in marketing, client success, operations and product development as we extend our industry-leading solutions.

"I am pleased to take on my expanded responsibilities and continue the historic growth of Bython", says Tom. "An opportunity such as this is rare in our competitive landscape, and I am grateful and proud to represent a company that rewards consistent performance."

Anurag Donge has been promoted to Chief of Staff. In this new role, Anurag will be responsible for driving the company's expansion into new industries and verticals. Anurag has a proven track record of success in client development, and we are confident that his expertise will be invaluable as we look to diversify and grow our solutions. He will be supporting our CEO, Chris Leger in these efforts.

About Bython: Bython is a leading demand generation company that provides marketing services to B2B companies across all industries and geographies. In addition, we have developed Byonic, an end-to-end technology architecture designed for our customers to seamlessly deliver our generated demand effectively and efficiently. Visit Bython.com to learn more about our services.

