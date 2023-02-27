Southern California Bancorp Announces Appointment of Anne Williams to Boards of Directors

Southern California Bancorp ("us," "we," "our," or the "Company") BCAL, announces the appointment of Anne Williams to the Board of Directors of the Company and of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the "Bank"), effective February 22, 2023.

"I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Anne Williams as a Director to our Boards," said David Rainer, Chairman and CEO of Southern California Bancorp and Bank of Southern California. "Anne is an accomplished credit risk professional with more than 35 years of experience in building and growing commercial banking platforms and we look forward to her contributions as we continue to execute on our relationship-based commercial banking model."

Ms. Williams joined the Bank of Southern California in November 2020 as an Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer and will continue to serve in that position. Prior to joining the Bank, she was a Founder of and Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer (2014-2017) and Chief Operating Officer (2008-2017) of California United Bank (CUB), a wholly owned subsidiary of CU Bancorp CUNB until its acquisition in 2017. She also served as a director for CUB from 2009 to 2014. Prior to that, from 1999 to 2004, Ms. Williams served as a Senior Vice President and Manager for US Bank's Commercial Banking Market for the State of California. Before that, from 1992 to 1999, she was an Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer at California United Bank and its successor, Pacific Century Bank.

Ms. Williams is active in the community and is a former board member of the Los Angeles Local Development Corporation, the California Economic Development Lending Initiative, and the Park Advisory Board for the Pan Pacific Recreation Complex.

Ms. Williams received her bachelor's degree from Mount Holyoke College.

ABOUT BANK OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AND SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BANCORP

Southern California Bancorp BCAL is a registered bank holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. Bank of Southern California, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States and regulated by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern California Bancorp. Established in 2001 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Bank of Southern California, N.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and small- to medium-sized businesses through its 13 branch offices serving San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The Bank's solutions-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. Additional information is available at www.banksocal.com.

Southern California Bancorp's common stock is traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc. Pink Open Market under the symbol "BCAL." For more information, please visit banksocal.com or call (844) BNK-SOCAL.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005180/en/