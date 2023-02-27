Cardiff Oncology to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF, a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will participate in a corporate panel discussion and 1x1 investor meetings at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, which is taking place at the Boston Marriott Copley Place from March 6 – 8, 2023.

Details of the panel discussion can be found below.

GI/GU Oncology Panel Discussion

Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Time: Webcast Link: 12:50 PM ET Here

A replay of the panel discussion will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the Cardiff Oncology website and will be archived for 30 days following the completion of the conference.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. The Company's lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), as well as in investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). These programs and the Company's broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:

James Levine

Chief Financial Officer

858-952-7670

jlevine@cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2569

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

