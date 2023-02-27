Clean Juice Opens Grand Blanc, Its 7th Store in Michigan

Seasoned Franchise Ownership Group Completes Its Portfolio of Health & Wellness Brands to Local Community

GRAND BLANC, Mich., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar and food bar franchise, announced the grand opening of its Grand Blanc store, the seventh in the state. Clean Juice Franchise Partner Matthew Shango, on behalf of the Shango family, starts the juices flowing on Tuesday, February 28th, kicking off a week of grand opening events, including special promotions and discounts. The new Clean Juice is located at 12765 South Saginaw Street in the Grand Mall Shopping Center between Orange Theory and Pure Barre.

Clean Juice caps the Shango family's desire to bring more health and wellness businesses to the Grand Mall Shopping Center. The addition of Clean Juice provides visitors to the popular shopping center a place to get all USDA-certified food options, whether on the go or for those who want to enjoy a fast-casual, in-dining experience. This opening is special because the Shango family's Grand Blanc store was the 200th in the Clean Juice franchise system, a key milestone in the brand's explosive growth since franchising in 2016.

Matthew, who, with his family, owns other retail businesses and commercial real estate, said, "Our decision to invest in Clean Juice was simple once we experienced the brand and tasted the food. Knowing that the people of Michigan are health-minded and look for ways to engage in clean eating habits, our family felt strongly that Clean Juice would be welcomed with open arms in this community. Clean Juice has a proven reputation for serving delicious, clean, and all-organic food options. People around the country want healthier fast-casual options, and we wanted to get it now."

Matthew hired Grand Blanc Pure Barre owner and operator Amanda Fylan to run the Clean Juice store as general manager for the Shango family's new Clean Juice. Amanda first experienced Clean Juice while visiting the neighboring Rochester Hills store and fell in love immediately. She loved the wide variety of all USDA organic food options that went well beyond juice. As she discovered and tasted each menu category, getting involved with Clean Juice was a natural choice. The mix of having access to delicious, nutritious and convenience was a trifecta she couldn't ignore.

"We are excited to open our doors to the Grand Blanc community, offering all people better access to healthy, all-organic foods and beverages, especially while on the go," said Fylan. "Clean Juice serves that purpose perfectly for a growing segment of people becoming more aware and proactive in how they fuel their bodies and what foods they consume while feeling great about it."

Amanda and Matthew want the community to know how important it is to eat clean and well, especially in this post-COVID world. The shift toward preventative wellness has boosted concepts like Clean Juice that meet guests with convenience, powered by food that is all organic and healthy for the body. The opening of this Clean Juice meets people where they live, work, and play (and shop), and now have an on-the-go option that is all organic, natural, and clean.

"Deciding on Clean Juice came down to the key differentiating factor of using all USDA-certified organic ingredients across its menu offerings. While other concepts promote healthy food options but aren't very healthy and certainly aren't all organic," added Shango.

Clean Juice Continues to Ascend, Solidifies Top Spot Among Juice Bars and Organic Eateries

The rising star of healthy fast-casual brands credits its massive growth to focusing on a personal guest experience and offering superfood-ingredient smoothies, hand-crafted juices, sandwiches, wraps, salads, acai bowls and more, along with developing new seasonal product innovations. Clean Juice has 203 store units in its system, with 131 open and operating and another 70+ in development since it began franchising in 2016.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise focused on sharing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1:2) scripture, Clean Juice® offers only organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. Professional athlete and philanthropist Tim Tebow became a Franchise Partner after opening his first store in Jacksonville, FL, and is also the first Clean Juice national ambassador. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

