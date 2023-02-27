ThreatHunter.ai Launches "More Eyes" Program to Help Large Organizations Mitigate Cyber Threats

BREA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatHunter.ai, a leading provider of AI-driven threat hunting solutions, has announced the launch of its new program, "More Eyes," which is designed to supplement large organizations' existing security teams and help them find, track, deter and mitigate cyber-attacks.

As cyber threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, even large organizations with experienced IT and Cyber Security teams are not immune to attacks. ThreatHunter.ai's "More Eyes" program provides a force multiplier that adds specialized expertise, tools, and a fresh perspective to their security strategy.

The "More Eyes" program provides an additional team member that is not distracted by internal projects and can focus solely on monitoring and hunting for threats in organizations' logs and systems. ThreatHunter.ai's advanced machine learning algorithms and expert analysis can identify gaps in organizations' security posture, provide recommendations on best practices, and offer ongoing threat hunting and monitoring services to help them stay one step ahead of emerging threats.

According to James McMurry, CEO and Founder of ThreatHunter.ai, "We're excited to launch our 'More Eyes' program and offer organizations a new team member 24 hours a day for a fraction of what it would cost to add more members to their team. Our program is designed to supplement organizations' existing security resources and provide a fresh perspective on how to address today's complex cyber threats."

The "More Eyes" program includes the following technical features and capabilities:

Advanced Machine Learning Algorithms: ThreatHunter.ai uses advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze organizations' logs and systems, identify suspicious activity, and help prevent and mitigate cyber-attacks.

Expert Analysis: ThreatHunter.ai's team of experienced cybersecurity experts provides additional expertise and perspective to organizations' security strategies. They help identify gaps in security posture, provide recommendations on best practices, and offer ongoing threat hunting and monitoring services.

24/7 Threat Hunting and Monitoring: ThreatHunter.ai's "More Eyes" program provides organizations with an additional team member that is focused solely on monitoring and hunting for threats in their logs and systems. This 24/7 monitoring helps organizations stay one step ahead of emerging threats.

The "More Eyes" program is designed to be affordable and cost-effective, providing organizations with a new team member 24 hours a day for a fraction of what it would cost to add more members to their team. With "More Eyes," organizations can supplement their existing security resources and proactively identify and mitigate cyber threats before they cause significant harm.

About ThreatHunter.ai:

ThreatHunter.ai a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, is a leading provider of AI-driven threat hunting solutions. Its advanced machine learning algorithms and expert analysis help organizations detect, identify, and respond to cyber threats. Its solutions are designed to supplement existing security resources and provide a fresh perspective on how to address today's complex cyber threats.

For more information about ThreatHunter.ai and the "More Eyes" program, please visit www.threathunter.ai.

Media contact:

Lydia Coulter

354468@email4pr.com

7145154011

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/threathunterai-launches-more-eyes-program-to-help-large-organizations-mitigate-cyber-threats-301756517.html

SOURCE ThreatHunter.ai