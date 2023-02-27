Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY - MDA TO HOLD ITS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON MARCH 23, 2023

BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - MDA Ltd. MDA, a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, March 23, 2023. MDA's management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 23, 2023.    

Details to access the conference call and webcast are provided below. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the MDA Investor Relations website for 12 months, and an audio recording of the call will be available for one week following the event (until March 30, 2023).

Live Conference Call and Webcast Details

Local or International:

+1 (416) 764-8609

Toll-free North America:

+1 (888) 390-0605

Toll-free International:

(0800) 652-2435

Conference ID:

87342153

Webcast:

https://app.webinar.net/8wq0RbeOkN1  

Conference Call Replay

Local or International:

+1 (416) 764-8677

Toll-free North America:

+1 (888) 390-0541

Passcode:

342153 #


ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA MDA is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,700 staff across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars. For more information, please visit MDA's website at www.mda.space.  

