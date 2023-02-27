CarolinasDentist to Open Newest Location in Winston-Salem

CarolinasDentist, a homegrown North Carolina-based dental practice, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest office in Winston-Salem, led by Dr. Olivia Pilon. With this new location in Winston-Salem, CarolinasDentist will have 12 convenient locations across the state.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CarolinasDentist, a homegrown North Carolina-based dental practice, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest office in Winston-Salem on March 6, 2023. With the new location at 3340 Tabor Place Court in Winston-Salem, CarolinasDentist will have 12 convenient locations across the state.

CarolinasDentist is committed to providing quality dental care to residents of Winston-Salem and the surrounding community. The practice is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including digital X-rays and advanced dental equipment, to ensure patients receive the best care possible.

The Winston-Salem office is led by Dr. Olivia Pilon, a highly skilled dentist with 14 years of experience in the dental industry. Dr. Pilon is joined by a team of dedicated dental professionals who are committed to providing personalized and compassionate care to every patient.

"My amazing team is beyond excited for the grand opening of our Winston-Salem office," said Dr. Pilon. "We look forward to opening our doors to the community to start this journey of care and smile transformations with all of our future patients!"

CarolinasDentist is accepting new patients and offers a wide range of services, including routine cleanings, cosmetic procedures, same-visit crowns, and restorative treatments. The practice is happy to work with patients with dental insurance or those who utilize the CarolinasDentist Membership Plan.

Patients may schedule their appointments online at CarolinasDentist.com or over the phone by calling (336) 332-2713. The Winston-Salem office will initially be open Monday and Tuesday 10 a.m. -7 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Friday 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

CarolinasDentist is a North Carolina-based dental practice with 12 convenient locations across the state. We believe in "positively different dentistry" by offering a relaxing environment with high-quality dental care centered on making sure our patients' needs are met. Patients benefit from convenient scheduling and a high standard of care from skilled dental professionals using modern technology. From cavity prevention to dramatic smile makeovers, patients think of CarolinasDentist as their trusted dental home. We'll be there for you when your little one gets their first tooth, and we'll be there for you thereafter for every stage of life.

