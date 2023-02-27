STOOF International: Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in conversation with Fred Stoof
Armoured vehicles from STOOF International can be seen at the exhibition: "Enforce Tac 2023", from 28 February to 01 March 2023 in Nuremberg (Germany). Enforce Tac 2023 = https://www.enforcetac.com/en”BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- He belongs to the top elite of international politicians, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (67, born in Detmold). Since 19 March 2017, Steinmeier has been the twelfth Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany. On 13 February 2022 he was re-elected for a second term, which will not end for another four years, on 18 March 2027.
Due to his professional activity as the first man in the state of Germany, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has to travel a lot, always in an armoured car and a convoy of armoured special protection vehicles.
Special protection vehicles are cars or commercial vehicles that are designed to protect passengers or cargo from external attacks by means of integrated armour.
Special protection vehicles were necessary and are still necessary today to ward off attacks and can no longer be imagined without as a daily means of transport from international summits or as a means of transport for kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers, politicians or entrepreneurs for their safety.
Since 1989, STOOF International from Borkheide in Brandenburg, under the management of Fred Stoof, now in the fifth generation, has concentrated on research, development and production of armoured vehicles and security cells geared to security aspects.
It almost fits into the picture when Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is in a photo with Fred Stoof, although Fred Stoof, despite being asked by journalists from BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG, did not want to tell them which vehicles from STOOF International were the subject of the conversation with the Federal President in Bellevue Palace in February 2023? As an answer, Stoof presented a short but clearly understandable: "Our business area is so sensitive, we generally don't give out any information about customers!"
Even if Fred Stoof does not give any details about his conversation with the Federal President, it can still be mentioned that STOOF-International, as the world market leader of armoured vehicles, recently presented the non-plus-ultra of an armoured SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle), the "TROJAN" based on the LC 300 Toyota, in the VR9 resistance class.
The "TROJAN" based on the Toyota LC 300, in resistance class VR9, from STOOF International, is thus, unchallenged, in this highest level of armouring, the most heavily armoured certified SUV ever. STOOF International vehicles are not only tested according to the civilian guidelines of the VPAM (Association of Test Centres for Attack Resistant Materials and Designs), but also according to the military standard STANAG 4569 (STANAG, Standardisation Agreement of the NATO Standardisation Office, NSO).
The official testing and certification of specially protected STOOF vehicles is carried out by the independent German Landesbeschussamt Mellrichstadt an authority of the Bavarian State Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy. This means that armoured vehicles from STOOF International represent an absolute novelty and are considered rolling fortresses for civilian, military and police missions, as armoured SUVs or armoured limousines, reinforced with high-performance components on the body, frame, suspension, wheels and brakes, which offer their occupants maximum protection and comfort.
BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG reported: https://www.BerlinerTageszeitung.de/index.php/automobil/221282-stoof-international- presents-armoured-suv-trojan-with-certified-maximum-vr9-protection.html
Vehicles from STOOF International can also be seen shortly at the trade fair: "Enforce Tac 2023", (International Trade Fair for Law Enforcement, Security and Tactical Solutions), from 28 February to 1 March 2023 in Nuremberg (Federal Republic of Germany).
Enforce Tac 2023 = https://www.enforcetac.com/en
It remains to be seen what STOOF International will present as the next special protection vehicle, and whether the conversation between Fred Stoof and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Bellevue was about the Federal President's new car for the Federal Criminal Police Office, perhaps from STOOF International?
More information about STOOF-International, see here = https://www.stoof-international.de
