Global Cancer Cachexia Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2023-2028 | EMR Inc.

Global Cancer Cachexia Market to be Driven by the Rising Number of Cachexia Cases in the Forecast Period of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cancer Cachexia Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cancer cachexia market, assessing the market based on its segments like therapeutics, mechanisms of action, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 7%
Rising cases of cancer and cancer cachexia and advancements in current treatment methods are projected to increase the global market for cancer cachexia. The prevalence of cachexia in North America, Japan, and Europe will make these key cancer cachexia markets in the forecast period. The rise in demand for therapy drugs acts as the major factor driving the cancer cachexia market globally.
Furthermore, the advent of pipeline medicines and technical advancements in the cancer cachexia market would provide lucrative possibilities to companies in the forecast years. Another major factor driving market expansion is the rising occurrence of cachexia among the geriatric population.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Cachexia is a severe health issue of several chronic illnesses linked to low quality of life. Cachexia affects 5–15 percent of those with advanced chronic heart failure and 50–80 percent of people with advanced cancer. Many people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic renal disease, and rheumatoid arthritis experience cachexia as they approach the end of their lives. Cachectic syndrome is a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in cancer patients.
By therapeutics, the market is divided into:
• Progestogens
• Corticosteroids
• Combination Therapy
• Others
By mechanism of action, the market is classified into:
• Appetite Stimulators
• Weight Loss Stabilisers
By distribution channel, the market is segmented into:
• Hospital Pharmacy
• Retail Pharmacy
• Online Pharmacy
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The rise in a number of research and development activities for the identification of therapeutic medications and their high demand among consumers and expanding technical improvements for the treatment of cancer cachexia fuels the cancer cachexia market expansion. The cancer cachexia market is influenced by an increase in investments in cutting-edge drug research that results in novel, sophisticated medicines with a specific mechanism of action and a greater focus on palliative cancer care. Moreover, global population growth, rising healthcare expenditures, improved healthcare infrastructure, and increased awareness all benefit the cancer cachexia market. The presence of a large number of drug manufacturers and the advancing paradigm of care for cancer patients is supporting the growth of the market globally.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Merck & Co., Inc., Aphios Corporation, Helsinn Healthcare SA, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Pfizer Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
