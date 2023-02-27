Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Growth (11.1% CAGR by 2028) Driven by Increasing Cases of Dental Disorders – Premium Report by The Insight Partners

The global cone beam computed tomography market size is expected to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2028 from USD 1.21 billion in 2022; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 1.21 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 2.27 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 199 No. of Tables 110 No. of Charts & Figures 80 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Application, and End User





Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Dentsply Sirona Inc; Newtom; Carestream Dental LLC.; Fussen Group; PreXion; Brainlab AG; IDETEC MEDICAL IMAGING; Vatech Co., Ltd.; Planmeca Oy; and Canon Medical Systems are among the leading companies operating in the cone beam computed tomography market.

In April 2022 , Carestream Dental launched the Neo Edition of CS 8200 3D Family, which made the CBCT scanning heavily intuitive. The Neo Edition is an evolved version of the CS 8200 3D, equipped with an optional Scan Ceph module that ensures ease of use, contributes to a better clinical experience, and leads to more successful outcomes. Practitioners that are already using the CS 8200 3D can easily upgrade to the new Neo Edition.

In June 2022 , Xoran Technologies received a patent for a modular cone beam computed tomography system assembly.

In December 2021 , RaySearch Laboratories AB introduced new features to Ray Station 11B for adaptive workflows, brachytherapy, and radiation therapy with ions. Ray Station 11B operates with the improved accuracy of dose calculation on daily images for photon therapy. Daily CBCTs provide a better representation of the patient’s anatomy at the time of treatment than any conventional CT, which is taken early in the process and used to plan the complete treatment.





CBCT is used in the diagnosis of chronic sinusitis due to the lower radiation dose and the lesser cost than conventional CT. CBCT provides a clear distinction between air, membrane, and bone density, which enables the visualization of anatomical structures and their pneumatization. CBCT has been used in research on middle ear pathologies, focusing on auditory ossicles. In otologic surgery, CBCT is used for assessing the detailed dimensions of the cochlea and the position of cochlear implant electrodes in the inner ear, which are extremely important for maintaining residual hearing. In orthopedics, a CBCT scanner allows a greater degree of patient positioning.

Thus, the use of this technique is no longer limited to the dentomaxillofacial area. CBCT scanners enable faster, more accurate, three-dimensional imaging at a fraction of the radiation dose. Owing to smaller imaging equipment, these new scanners can bring CT imaging from radiology departments to clinical rooms, emergency rooms, community facilities, and operating rooms. The scanners can be aligned vertically to examine patients when they are standing. Weight-bearing scans provide better visualization of some pathologies. Therefore, the expanding range of applications of CBCT in various areas of healthcare is expected to provide growth opportunities to the global CBCT market players in the future.





Expanding Application Areas of CBCT Devices to Drive Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Growth During (2022-2028).

The advantages of CBCT have led to its widespread adoption in dentistry; maxillofacial surgeries; ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medicine; rheumatology; and traumatology. CBCT produces 3D images that are useful in orthodontics and periodontology; this represents an undisputed advantage over conventional radiography. Further, the quality of the device is one of the key aspects that influences the usefulness of CBCT in ENT and reconstructive head & neck surgeries Moreover, the number of referrals and the variety of anatomical regions requested for imaging are also increasing. CBCT features a new dedicated breast CT imaging technology based on cone beam X-rays and a flat panel detector, which has opened a new chapter in breast imaging. This revolutionary modality helps overcome the limitations of current imaging techniques used for the examination of dense breast tissues and overlapping structures. These benefits could translate into reduced morbidity and mortality from breast cancer. It also allows easy administration of contrast media for functional imaging.





Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market: Segmental Overview

Based on patient positioning , the cone beam computed tomography market is segmented into standing, sitting, and supine. The standing segment held the largest market share in 2022 whereas the sitting position is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2022–2028).

In terms of application , the cone beam computed tomography market is divided into dental, ENT, breast cancer, skull base, and orthopedic applications. The dental segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The ENT segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The cone beam computed tomography market, by end user , is divided into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The market or the diagnostic centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





