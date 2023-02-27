Muscle Stimulator Market to Surpass US$ 1.85 Billion by 2032 amid Propelling Prevalence of Head and Spinal Cord Injuries

Muscle Stimulators Find Favor among Athletes and Fitness Freaks as They Seek Rapid Recovery from Injuries

A 10-year projection from 2023 to 2033 is provided in Fact.MR's recent study on the muscle stimulator market. Other details include significant market-shaping aspects including drivers, constraints, and opportunities. The market is segmented into product type, modality, application, end user, and region to make the information for clear understanding of key trends.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global muscle stimulator market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.1 billion in 2023. Between 2023 and 2033, a steady 5.4% CAGR is likely to keep the market progressing. In 2033, revenue generated from sales in the market is set to reach US$ 1.85 billion.

Muscle stimulation is becoming increasingly popular among athletes and people recovering from injuries. It helps to increase blood flow to injured areas and promotes fast healing and recovery. Muscle stimulators are also used by physical therapists and medical practitioners to help with strengthening and rehabilitation after an injury or operation.

The ability of muscle stimulators to stimulate and strengthen muscles quickly is poised to propel demand. Technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in muscle stimulators, are also set to play prominent roles in market acceleration.

Head and spinal cord injuries are becoming increasingly common, and muscle stimulators can provide an effective treatment option for patients. Muscle stimulators work by applying electrical pulses to the affected area, helping to improve blood circulation and speed up the healing process.

Portable devices are leading the market presently and are expected to account for a significant portion of the market in the coming years. They are frequently used to stop muscular atrophy, calm down muscle spasms, manage chronic arthritic pain, and improve blood circulation. Several key market manufacturers are also providing a variety of cutting-edge stimulators under this category.

North America is likely to dominate the global market from 2023 to 2033. The regional market’s expansion is being aided by the presence of important players. Significant government funding in medical device discovery and development and the early release of innovative muscle stimulators are also contributing to its acceleration.

Key Takeaways:

North America is likely to spearhead the global muscle stimulator market between 2023 and 2033.

Europe is set to account for a significant market share in the global industry from 2023 to 2033.

China market is anticipated to propel at a robust CAGR of 9% in the global muscle stimulator industry.

Based on modality, portable sector is poised to hold a sizeable market share in the years ahead.

By product type, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) is likely to hold a 40% share in the global market.



Growth Drivers:

Fitness freaks and athletes are adopting muscle stimulators to enhance their physical health and training and aiding market expansion

Introduction of advanced product types such as wearable muscle stimulator devices among people is likely to increase sales.

Growing emphasis on pain management therapies is set to provide an opportunity to players in the market.



Restraints:

The development of the market for muscle stimulators may be hampered by a lack of physiotherapists and skilled specialists.

Lack of awareness among people regarding electrotherapy treatment is also slated to hinder market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading manufacturers of muscle stimulators are investing heavily in research & development activities to develop technologically advanced products with improved functionalities. These manufacturers are also focusing on integrating muscle stimulators with existing medical devices.

They are also launching a wide range of products to expand their market share. Novel marketing strategies such as providing discounts and promotional activities to attract more consumers are also likely from 2023 to 2033.

For instance,

In May 2021, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ITO CO., LTD’s electrical muscle stimulator for TMJ Pain Treatment. ITO CO., LTD is a reputed company based in Japan.

In September 2021, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the Shoulder PacemakerTM and its unique Motion Activated Stimulation (MAS) technology. It is a product of NCS America, Inc., a global pioneer in creating technologies to assist diagnose, treat, and prevent musculoskeletal ailments.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Axiobionics, LLC

Balego

BioMedical Life Systems, Inc.

DJO Global Inc

EMS Physio Ltd.

IReliev

Mettler Electronics Corp.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd.

OMRON Corporation

RS Medical, Inc.

TEC.BEAN

Tens

Tone-A-Matic

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

Zynex, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Muscle Stimulators Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on muscle stimulators gluten-free baking mixes market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of muscle stimulators through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product Type:

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation

Functional Electrical Stimulation

Interferential

Burst Mode Alternating Current

Others

By Modality:

Portable

Table Top

Handheld



By Application:

Pain Management

Neurological Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Physiotherapy Clinics

Sports Clinics

Home Care



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Covered in the Muscle Stimulators Market Report

What is the projected value of the muscle stimulators market in 2022?

At what rate will the global muscle stimulators market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the muscle stimulators market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global muscle stimulators market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the muscle stimulators market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the muscle stimulators market during the forecast period?

