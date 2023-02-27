Submit Release
Enlight Renewable Energy To Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Tel Aviv, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (“Enlight”) (NASDAQ: ENLT), a global renewable energy platform, plans to hold its Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review its financial results and business outlook.

Management will deliver prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

  • Conference Call

Please pre-register by conference call:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6be483f1b52b4541a4c425933c76b2e3
Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN.

  • Webcast

Please join and register by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yjzqcnph

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://enlightenergy.co.il/info/investors/.

About Enlight Renewable Energy:     
    
Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its US IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023.

For additional information:

Enlight Renewable Energy
Dan Politi
danp@enlightenergy.co.il

The Blueshirt Group, for Enlight:
Alex Wellins
alex@blueshirtgroup.com


