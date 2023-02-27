Intercept Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on March 7, 2023 

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept, and Andrew Saik, Chief Financial Officer of Intercept, will participate in a fireside chat at Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, taking place in person on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The Company will also conduct meetings with investors. 

Intercept's fireside chat will take place from 2:10 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the event can be found here. The webcast will also be available on the investor page of Intercept’s website as an audio archive for approximately 90 days following the live discussion. Investors attending the conference who wish to meet with the Intercept management team, please reach out to your representative or contact Nareg Sagherian.  
  
About Intercept  
Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (sAH). For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.  
  
