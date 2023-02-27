Seize the benefits and revenues of content streaming with MwareTV
See and try ready-to-run service at Andina Link 2023AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MwareTV, a leading cloud-based multi-tenant platform provider, will use its presence at Andina Link Expo 2023 (booth P66, Hotel Las Américas, Cartagena, Columbia, 6 – 9 March) to demonstrate how easy it is for telcos and network operators to establish a video streaming service, and how beneficial in terms of new revenues and subscriber retention.
MwareTV’s solutions are well proven and already in use with some of the major players in Latin America, and the company is returning to the region’s most important trade fair for the market with its latest functionality. Central to the system’s philosophy is that it is simple to operate and run, with no specialist knowledge required, and to emphasise the point, visitors to the MwareTV booth will leave with a fully-branded, fully-costed proof of concept service.
Little capital investment is required, as all functionality is provided as a software as a service (SaaS) system in the cloud. Users access all functionality from an intuitive, tailored, HTML5 user interface. That includes AppBuilder, a remarkably powerful feature which allows anyone, with no knowledge of coding, to create easy to use, branded and highly functional subscriber experiences. Much more than a simple white label framework, this is the ability to create fully tailored and branded apps for every platform including iOS, Android and AndroidTV, TVOS, FireTV, WebOS, Tizen, WebTV and Lightning Framework, precisely to your requirements.
As a SaaS, MwareTV costs are directly tied to subscribers and therefore revenues, so networks pay as they grow. Visitors to the booth can take away a costing calculator as well as the working system, so they can see at a glance the full costs of any new service, making OPEX and revenue predictions simple and transparent. Fully tailored services matching the network’s identity and branding can typically be launched within four weeks.
To make it even easier for networks to break into the valuable streaming market, MwareTV can also provide packages of fully-licensed content across a broad range of genres. Using them, networks and telcos can launch with a rich and attractive offering, costed and delivered alongside the technology platform so simple to manage.
“Video services drive revenues and encourage strong subscriber retention,” said MwareTV CEO Sander Kerstens. “Latin America is a booming market for new media services, and what we provide is a uniquely simple and intuitive way to grasp those benefits.
“The way to fully appreciate how very easy, quick and cost-effective it is to use our platform to launch a service is to come and talk to us at Andina Link,” he continued. “We are confident potential new users will see how simple it is to set up everything you need, with minimal investment and no need for hard to recruit specialist staff.”
The MwareTV multi-tenant cloud platform is designed to be open and ready for integration with partner technologies where required, such as digital rights management and security from Irdeto. The demonstration can be found at stand P66 at Andina Link Expo, and more information is at www.mwaretv.com.
###
About MwareTV
MwareTV is the world’s leading cloud-based multi-tenant TV platform. MwareTV offers unique solutions split into six building blocks: Broadcast, Delivery, Management, Audience, Devices and Licensing. MwareTV brings an advanced well integrated platform with ease of use for your entire broadcast operation, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. MwareTV has deployments in over 25 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, manage, and monetize anywhere in the world. MwareTV has offices in Amsterdam, Thailand, Brazil, India. For more information, visit https://www.mwaretv.com.
MwareTV Contact:
Frans Blommestein – Chief Commercial Officer
fmg.blommestein@mwaretv.com | Mobile +31 6 5580 2070
Becky Taylor
Page Melia PR
7810846364 ext.
becky@pagemelia.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn