BrewBilt – The Best in Brewing Equipment is Making Big Moves

/EIN News/ -- GRASS VALLEY, CA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW), announces that the brewery equipment Industry is projected to reach $25.6 Billion by 2027. Retail dollar sales of craft beer have also increased, reaching a staggering $26.8 billion in 2021. That accounts for nearly 27% of the entire U.S. beer market, which was previously valued at $94 billion. This all leads to a growing need for brewing equipment.



According to reports by SRAX Inc., BrewBilt Manufacturing is a respected company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. With the rise of craft brewing, it’s imperative that brewers have the best equipment, from trusted suppliers. BBRW fills that role, by providing equipment made by brewers, for brewers.

Jef Lewis, CEO, stated: “The past year has seen an increase in overall beer volume sales, with a particularly strong growth in craft brewer volume sales. In 2021, craft brewers saw an 8% increase in volume sales, leading to a 13.1% share of the U.S. beer market by volume. But it's not just volume that's on the rise - retail dollar sales of craft beer have also increased, reaching a staggering $26.8 billion in 2021. That accounts for nearly 27% of the entire U.S. beer market, which was previously valued at $94 billion.”

The SRAX report included that as craft brewers grow, they’ll need a trusted, quality source for more equipment. BBRW is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this trend. This goodwill can’t be discounted, as the craft community is tight-knit and a good reputation is key. With the successful launch of BrewBilt Brewing, it’s clear that the locals approve of the quality of beer, as well as the quality of the company’s character. People buy from those they know, like, and trust, and BBRW is that brand.

Watch this video to learn what BrewBilt customers say about our equipment:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vi-r0cIsH_U

ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbilt.com)

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that designs and manufactures custom brewing and fermentation equipment for craft brewers dedicated to making excellent beer. BrewBilt brew houses and tanks are fabricated by highly skilled local welders using best-in-class American stainless steel. Whether you're adding cellar tanks, starting a neighborhood brewpub, or expanding a regional microbrewery, look to BrewBilt to design a solution just for you.

